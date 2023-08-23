World CopperSmith Eyes Commercial with New Products

Submit Release
CopperSmith® New Commercial Product Development Strategy

We have seen a huge uptick in commercial orders. Our growth model has always been to simply listen to what our customers want, and the demand that presents itself.”
— Ryan Grambart, Founder & President
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CopperSmith®, traditionally serving the residential market, has shifted much of its R & D resources to commercial product development. Product categories include restaurant tables, fire pits, and decorative paneling.

The company currently serves over 15,000 interior designers who routinely use its platform and 3-D configurator to design & order products for their clients—expanding into commercial presents exciting opportunities for the company to accelerate its already impressive track record for year-over-year growth.

About World CopperSmith

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Minneapolis, World CopperSmith’s vision is to build the world’s leading custom metalwork platform. It aims to provide the world’s best shopping experience for custom metal products through superior design, innovation, and strategic partnership. For more information, visit www.worldcoppersmith.com/range-hoods/

