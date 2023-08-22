Noty launched the add-on to generate meeting AI follow-ups in Gmail or Calendar

The new addon of Noty Workplace AI Assistant launched by Noty.ai will enable Noty users to generate AI follow-ups for the meetings right in Gmail and Calendar.

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noty.ai, developer of Noty Workplace AI Assistant for team productivity, today announces the launch of its new add-on for Gmail and Calendar. The add-on will enable Noty users to generate AI follow-ups for their meetings right in Gmail and Calendar.

On average, a B-level manager spends up to 50% of their time in online meetings. Additionally, managers spend much time preparing for the calls, summarizing them, writing follow-ups and assigning tasks. That’s why the demand for SaaS apps facilitating the meeting-related tasks is on the rise.

This category of tools provides meeting transcription and AI summarization including AI follow-ups. They help reduce time necessary to prepare for the upcoming meeting and do the post-meeting routine.

Noty decided to make one step further in meeting facilitation and offers all its users an add-on for Gmail and Calendar. With the add-on, users won’t have to go to the Noty application to generate an AI follow-up. They can do it in the apps that they constantly use - Calendar and Gmail.

“Noty’s mission is to fill the gap between communication and getting work done.” says Natalie Marina, Noty CEO. “I am sure that business professionals should only focus now on things that require their critical thinking, expertise or empathy. The rest should be automated, so we have more time to do high-quality tasks. Noty is about efficiency and highly efficient people.”

Furthermore, unlike competitors, Noty offers this feature for free. The decision to provide free of charge AI follow-ups is in line with the general vision of the company adopted this spring. In June, Noty announced that all the app users will have free unlimited meetings transcriptions. It was a bold yet smart decision as all the competitors limit transcriptions in both paid and free plans, prompting users to choose between the meetings.

Noty team believes that companies can make more of each online meeting. That’s why it is developing the solution that follows business needs. Automating routine meeting tasks and integrating this functionality into the working apps of the company can boost productivity and free the time for other tasks.

To try the generate free unlimited meeting follow-ups in Gmail and Calendar go to the Noty add-on.

About Noty.ai

Noty.ai is an ambitious project aiming to harness the power of AI for team productivity. Our application, Noty Workplace AI Assistant saves up to 1 hour per call on meeting routines such as note-taking, follow-ups, tasks, and call summarization. For more information, please visit: https://noty.ai/

