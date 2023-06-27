Noty.ai Offers Free Unlimited Meeting Transcriptions for Google Meet and Zoom to All Users

Noty.ai, the developer of Noty Workplace AI Assistant, has announced the removal of all limitations on meeting transcriptions in its product.

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noty.ai, developer of Noty Workplace AI Assistant for team productivity, today announces that it removes all limitations to meeting transcriptions in its product. From now on, all our users regardless of their plan can transcribe all their calls and store meeting notes in the Noty app and Google Docs.

The modern market offers countless solutions for corporate data retention and loss prevention. However, there’s one source of business-critical information that is overlooked. We can safely say that companies lose up to 80% of their meeting data and attempts to address this issue aren’t sufficient. It’s even more astonishing taking into account that management spends 50% of their work time in meetings.

Previously, businesses would record their meetings. However, this format of data retention is storage-intensive and inconvenient for data revision and search.

With the development of AI speech recognition technologies, we’ve seen the emergence of a new category of tools.

Meeting transcription applications enable teams to store their calls in text format. It improves data discovery and revision. It also takes up less space than audio recording. Unfortunately, these tools have limitations to the number of transcribed meetings, their duration, and the period of storage. If the users want to preserve more data, they have to pay.

At first, Noty.ai followed a similar logic limiting the number of meetings and their duration depending on the plan.

However, it quickly became clear that it put too much stress on the users who had to make hard choices between the meetings they want to store.

Every meeting counts. Every call has the potential to deliver out-of-the-box ideas, unexpected insights, and milestone decisions for business development. This critical information shouldn’t fall through the cracks just because people tend to forget 50% of a conversation within one hour after it’s over.

Today, businesses need to store 100% of their meeting data. That’s why Noty.ai made a turning-point decision to remove all the limitations on the meeting transcriptions. This transition will not impact the accuracy of transcriptions, and it will remain at 95% for Google Meet and 94% for Zoom. Additionally, Noty users can highlight the most important parts of conversations in 1 click and create unlimited follow-ups.

“The decision to offer free and unlimited meeting transcriptions was a natural progression for Noty, driven by our commitment to improving productivity and dedication to understanding our customers’ needs. Since day one, our primary goal has been to enhance productivity and revolutionize the way we work by leveraging AI capabilities for remote work,” said Natalie Marina, CEO of Noty.ai. “In 2023, transcriptions have become essential in all communication tools, transcending the realm of luxury and becoming a “basic feature”. However, transcription alone does not directly contribute to productivity. At Noty. we are taking digital workflows and communication to new the next level, an AI workplace assistant designed to facilitate task completion and ensure nothing falls through the cracks. By utilizing transcription, we can gather and store information, but our ultimate goal is on getting the work done, ensuring tasks are diligently tracked until completion, and for the first time in your life, enabling you to follow up on 100% of your connections and meetings effortlessly.”

With meeting transcription made free, Noty.ai focuses on monetization of its premium functionality, Workplace AI Assistant. It is an AI-based productivity tool that pulls out business-critical data from call transcripts in seconds.

If a team made important decisions during the call, assigned tasks, or agreed on action items for a project, Noty Workplace AI Assistant will find this data and create a list of items. In the future, the app will enable users to create custom prompts for AI, increasing the capabilities of its users to automate meeting routines.

To try free unlimited meeting transcriptions for Google Meet and Zoom go to the Noty app.

