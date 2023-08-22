MDC invites the public to a pond-to-plate fishing event Sept. 7 in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a pond to plate event Sept. 7 in Jefferson City at McKay Park Lake. This event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to fish for carp in McKay Park Lake, then they will be taught how to clean, cook, and enjoy the fish they caught. This event is designed for participants ages 15 and older, and participants are encouraged to bring bug spray and sunscreen. All fishing and cooking gear will be provided, and participants will not need a fishing license.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mv. Questions about this event can be sent to jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. McKay Park Lake is located at 1700 Southridge Drive in Jefferson City.