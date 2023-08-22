HYDRO BIOSCIENCE INTRODUCES A NEW POWER GENERATING, COST EFFECTIVE, ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM: SUNSONIX™
SunSonix is a great solution for remote locations that may not have an alternate power source. Installation is quick, requiring just a few simple hand tools.”PINEY FLATS, TN, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydro Bioscience announced today, the release of SunSonix™, a much anticipated, land based solar solution to an already impressive catalogue of power supply options for chemical free algae remediation systems.
— Todd Austin, Customer Account Manager
SunSonix™ is rugged, environmentally safe and designed to run on clean solar power, to power your algae remediation applications, such as the industry leading Quattro-DB®, a transducer that mitigates algae by introducing thousands of ultrasonic frequencies to the water column.
The high-wattage solar panel system boasts ample energy collection paired with a high efficiency solar controller that provides intelligent wireless and serial communications. The system can power up to two ultrasonic transducers, while charging the high energy density, ultra-light weight lithium batteries. During night, the system’s batteries power the device(s) for continuous, uninterrupted algae remediation.
The SunSonix™ system is prewired at our HBS manufacturing facility, requiring very little end user ‘set up’ from start to finish, and can be installed by one person in under an hour, unlike other systems on the market. The system requires very little maintenance and has a small profile, so it doesn’t interrupt the natural beauty of the installation site. This remarkable product is not only used by water management professionals, its simplicity and affordable price point opens the door for an infinite number of applications such as residential water sources, decorative fountains, golf courses, fish farms, agricultural ponds, and nurseries.
SunSonix™ ships in a standard courier box at approximately 25kg (55lbs) which dramatically reduces costly delivery fees, freight logistics and HBS offers a generous 3-year limited warranty. Hydro Bioscience is driven to reducing the chemical footprint through continued scientific research, product innovation and development. As stewards of the environment, HBS is committed to providing unparalleled value with ever improving functionality, quality, and affordability. HBS is EPA registered and holds worldwide patents for the highly acclaimed ultrasonic algae remediation systems that are used in thousands of locations around the globe!
