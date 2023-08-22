New Haven Barracks/ DUI (Driving under the influence) checkpoint(s)

New Haven Barracks assisted by local law enforcement agencies will be conducting DUI sobriety checkpoint(s) in the Addison County area for the Labor Day weekend. Vermonters are urged to use a designated driver when necessary.
Lieutenant Thomas Mozzer
Station Commander
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy
New Haven, VT 05472
