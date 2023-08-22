Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI (Driving under the influence) checkpoint(s)

New Haven Barracks assisted by local law enforcement agencies will be conducting DUI sobriety checkpoint(s) in the Addison County area for the Labor Day weekend.  Vermonters are urged to use a designated driver when necessary. 

 

Lieutenant Thomas Mozzer

Station Commander

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

 

