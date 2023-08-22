Rosemark System and Paradigm are Partnering to Help Home Care Agencies Manage Operations

Rosemark System home care management software helps agencies with caregiver scheduling, reporting, billing, and other operational needs. By partnering with Paradigm Senior Services, Rosemark has added expert resources to help agencies more easily manage third-party payors like the VA and Medicaid. Rosemark Partners with Paradigm to Help Home Care Agencies bill the Veterans Administration for care

UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the home care industry continues to grow and thrive, the need for better solutions to help agency owners manage their operations has increased. From home care management software solutions like the Rosemark System to third-party payor companies like Paradigm Senior Services that make billing Medicaid and the Veterans Administration (VA) much more manageable, the opportunities for enhancing business practices in the industry are vast.

That makes finding a reliable and reputable software partner all the more crucial.

Rosemark’s loyal customer base can now benefit from the software’s new partnership with Paradigm, which currently works with over 2500 home care agencies nationwide. Paradigm’s focus is on helping agencies with every aspect of interacting with third-party payors, such as VA and Medicaid. Their unique combination of advanced technology and third-party payor (3PP) knowledge has confirmed their spot as the industry leader.

According to Robin Tuck, product owner of the Rosemark System, the need for the services offered by Paradigm has never been greater.

“With worker shortages, not just in the home care industry but also in government administration, it can be a real challenge getting billing issues resolved in a timely manner,” Tuck noted. “Agencies can easily get frustrated with the process and the amount of time it takes to manage third-party payors.

“Paradigm is highly regarded in the home care space, and we feel this partnership will really benefit our customers and make their day-to-day operations run more smoothly,” she concluded.

“The partnership between Rosemark and Paradigm allows home care agencies to focus more on their business goals” explained Paradigm CEO Danny Shapiro. “Whether agencies want to grow or simply streamline their operations, this is a real win-win for all parties involved.”

“A planned future integration will allow us to better support our customers who use Rosemark and vice versa,” Shapiro continued, “as it will support billing to VA, Medicaid, and other payors.”

For current and future Rosemark customers, the benefit of this partnership is that Paradigm will streamline payment posting and reconciliations, manage authorizations, support credentialing/enrollment, address unpaid claims, enable efficient EVV and aggregator payment channeling, and more.



About Paradigm:

Paradigm offers comprehensive, adaptive solutions for home care agencies working with the VA, Medicaid, and other third-party payors. With services like billing automation, historical collections, enrollment support, authorization management, and growth education, Paradigm helps agencies maintain resilience and grow despite technological or payor changes.

Paradigm Senior Services can be reached at (888) 366-5824 or by visiting https://www.paradigmseniors.com/.



For more information about the Rosemark System and how it can help home care agencies become compliant with the EVV requirements and easily bill the VA, call (734) 436-2631 or visit https://rosemarksystem.com/contact/. The Rosemark System has been leading the home care management software industry for more than 25 years with industry-leading customer care and customizable home care software.

Other features of the Rosemark System include flexible scheduling, care plans, task recording, people matching, a client portal, credentials tracking, employee retention tools, integrated job applications, messaging, and more.