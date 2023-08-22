Powerful Practices Professional Learning Community (PLC) Sessions: Reflection

Want to develop a reflective practice and need some support? Although many educators know reflection is important, it can be challenging to carve out the time to do it. This workshop series provides teachers with the resources and time to start (or restart) reflecting on their practice.

During these sessions, teachers will select a problem of practice to focus on and have time to reflect, collaborate with other teachers, and make an action plan. As a result, educators will have the necessary time and tools to develop their reflective practice.

Intended Audience: PK-12 Teachers

To accommodate a variety of schedules, we are offering two sessions. Please register for one session.

Session 1 September 19, 26, October 3, 10 3:00 – 3:45 PM Register here Session 2 September 21, 28, October 5, 12 3:45 – 4:30 PM Register here

For more information on these workshops, please contact Jaime Beal, Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialist at jaime.beal@maine.gov

The Maine DOE encourages all schools and districts across the State of Maine to learn more about interdisciplinary instruction on our website or by contacting the Interdisciplinary Instruction Team Coordinator at Kathy.bertini@maine.gov