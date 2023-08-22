Submit Release
Fieldpiece Instruments Inc. Honored with a Cultural Excellence Award by Kepner-Tregoe

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kepner-Tregoe (KT) is pleased to announce the recognition of Fieldpiece Instruments Inc. (Fieldpiece), with the prestigious Critical Thinking Cultural Excellence Award received at its Global Excellence Awards Ceremony held on July 28th, 2023.

The Critical Thinking Cultural Excellence Award is bestowed to an organization that displays the most outstanding performance in developing an environment and support structure that enables critical thinking skills to flourish and thrive.

Fieldpiece’s nomination was remarkable given that over 100 award submissions were received from companies worldwide. After a successful implementation of the KT methodology, the leadership team developed a solid plan for encouraging process excellence in all areas related to operational performance and client satisfaction. The overall impact was a laser-focused drive toward the successful implementation of its 3-year strategic plan (2023-2025).
For this truly outstanding achievement, Fieldpiece was recognized as a global benchmark and has now become part of the historical record and legacy of having won a coveted KT Global Excellence Award. Rey Harju, CEO of Fieldpiece Instruments received the award the night of the event from Bill Baldwin, CEO of KT.

Kepner-Tregoe extends heartfelt congratulations to Fieldpiece Instruments for their well-deserved recognition.

About Fieldpiece Instruments Inc.
Fieldpiece Instruments is a company that specializes in the design and manufacturing of professional-grade tools and instruments for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) technicians and professionals. They provide a range of products aimed at helping HVAC technicians effectively diagnose, maintain, and repair heating and cooling systems. The company's reputation is built on its commitment to innovation, quality, and accuracy. HVAC systems can be complex, and technicians rely on accurate readings and measurements to diagnose and fix issues effectively. Fieldpiece Instruments aims to provide reliable tools that help professionals achieve this goal.

About Kepner-Tregoe
Kepner-Tregoe is a global leader in management consulting and problem solving. For more than 65 years the company has helped organizations analyze complex problems, make decisions, and effectively implement change. With a proven approach and extensive expertise, Kepner-Tregoe has established itself as a trusted partner to virtually all the Fortune 100 companies.

