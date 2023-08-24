Touched by Type 1 Annual Conference - Register Today
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Touched by Type 1’s highly anticipated Annual Conference is just around the corner! Join Touched by Type 1 on September 16, 2023 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida near Universal Studios for an encouraging day for all those Touched by Type 1.
Touched by Type 1, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and resources to individuals and families impacted by Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is expecting 400+ participants at this year’s conference. Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease in which the pancreas is no longer able to produce insulin. Approximately 1.9 million American children and adults have Type 1 Diabetes.
For the last 5 years, Touched by Type 1 has held a free annual conference for individuals of all ages and backgrounds.
The goal is to educate, encourage, and empower all lives touched by Type 1 diabetes - whether they have Type 1 or a connection to someone who does. The annual conference provides participants the opportunity to be surrounded by the nation’s top experts focused on thriving despite living with diabetes.
Registration is now open on their website. If you are are interested in sponsorship opportunities, contact Touched by Type 1 to learn more about the various ways to contribute to their mission.
For those living with the daily reality of Type 1 Diabetes, Touched by Type 1 offers a supportive community with many interactive programs and creative resources designed to empower one to thrive with T1D. https://www.touchedbytype1.org/
