An Evening of Impact to Premiere ‘Beyond the Diagnosis’ Trailer at Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando

An Evening of Impact - Orlando, Florida Director Rebecca Hodges filming on set. Director Rebecca Hodges and Executive Producer Elizabeth Forrest flip through scrapbooks on set of the documentary.

Breakthrough documentary from Hodges Film and Touched by Type 1 is set to debut its trailer at the fundraising gala on February 21, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

This is more than a fundraiser. It’s a cornerstone of a movement. The stories we’re telling have the power to reduce stigma, increase understanding, and save lives.” — Rebecca Hodges, Director of Beyond the Diagnosis

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Night Built Around Story, Science, and Hope Beyond the Diagnosis goes far beyond the numbers, devices, and clinical language that often define type 1 diabetes. The film tells deeply personal stories of individuals and families while also highlighting the groundbreaking research and advocacy working toward a future without this disease. An Evening of Impact will bring those stories to life through:- A live panel discussion featuring film subjects, filmmakers, and scientific leaders, including the protagonists of the film and Dr. Camillo Ricordi of the Diabetes Research Institute- Behind-the-scenes insights from Director Rebecca Hodges and Executive Producer Elizabeth Forrest- A live and silent auction benefitting the film’s continued production.- A premiere screening of the official Beyond the Diagnosis trailer, revealed for the very first time“This film exists because of real people — their fear, their resilience, and their determination to make life better for the next family who hears the words ‘you have type 1 diabetes,’” said Elizabeth Forrest, Executive Producer of the film. “This night is about honoring those stories and making sure they are seen, heard, and shared.”An Elevated Experience with Lasting ImpactProceeds from An Evening of Impact will directly support the ongoing production and completion of Beyond the Diagnosis, helping fund editing, storytelling, and distribution so the film can reach families, healthcare providers, educators, and policymakers nationwide.Guests will enjoy an evening designed to feel as extraordinary as the mission it supports — featuring a hosted cocktail hour, a beautifully plated dinner service, live music, and a vibrant atmosphere that blends celebration with purpose. From the first toast to the final applause, every element of the night has been carefully curated to create a memorable, immersive experience for attendees and sponsors alike.“This is more than a fundraiser,” said Rebecca Hodges, Director of Beyond the Diagnosis. “It’s a cornerstone of a movement. The stories we’re telling have the power to reduce stigma, increase understanding, and save lives.”A Rare Premiere in an Iconic VenueHeld in the intimate elegance of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, An Evening of Impact offers sponsors and guests a rare opportunity to be part of a defining moment in the life of this film — and in the national conversation around type 1 diabetes.From the first cocktail to the final applause, the evening has been designed to feel meaningful, cinematic, and unforgettable.Event DetailsAn Evening of Impact: A Benefit for Beyond the DiagnosisDate: Saturday, February 21, 2026Location: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, OrlandoHosted by: Beyond the Diagnosis, Touched by Type 1 , and Hodges FilmTickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event information are available at:

