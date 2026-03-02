'Beyond the Diagnosis' Documentary Trailer Makes Online Debut Following Premiere at Orlando Fundraising Event

An Evening of Impact at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Executive Producer Elizabeth Forrest & Director Rebecca Hodges at An Evening of Impact A few of the protagonists from the film spoke about their experiences at An Evening of Impact.

Official trailer for the upcoming film on life with type 1 diabetes is now available to watch publicly.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The official trailer for Beyond the Diagnosis , a documentary revealing the real human experiences behind life with type 1 diabetes, is now live following its world premiere at An Evening of Impact on February 21 in Orlando, Florida.The trailer was first unveiled to attendees during the fundraising event, where supporters, community members, and partners gathered to celebrate the progress of the film and the stories it aims to share. The premiere marked a major milestone in bringing the documentary’s message to a wider audience.The premiere represented the culmination of years of collaboration between filmmaker and Director Rebecca Hodges and Executive Producer and Touched by Type 1 Founder Elizabeth Forrest, whose decade-long partnership has focused on elevating the often-untold stories of the type 1 diabetes community. Through Telly Award-winning projects highlighting life with type 1 diabetes, along with ongoing awareness campaigns, their work has consistently centered real voices and lived experiences. For many in attendance, the trailer unveiling was an emotional and long-awaited moment — a first public glimpse of a film created to ensure these experiences are seen, heard, and understood worldwide.Beyond the Diagnosis moves beyond medical statistics to spotlight the daily realities faced by individuals and families living with type 1 diabetes. While advances in technology have transformed how people manage the disease, type 1 diabetes remains a serious, life-threatening autoimmune condition that demands constant vigilance. Behind every device, insulin dose, and data point is a human story — one shaped by resilience, emotional complexity, and the ongoing challenge of living with an invisible disease that is often misunderstood.At its heart, the intent of Beyond the Diagnosis is clear. The film exists to ensure that people living with type 1 diabetes feel seen and understood in a world where the disease is often invisible and misunderstood. It aims to deepen public awareness not only of the daily realities families navigate, but of the seriousness and lifelong nature of the condition itself. And beyond awareness, the film underscores something even larger — the urgent need to continue advancing technology that makes life safer and more manageable today, while pushing relentlessly toward research breakthroughs and a cure for tomorrow.The newly released trailer offers an intimate first look at the individuals and families whose stories shape the documentary, introducing audiences to the lived experiences that move the conversation beyond statistics and into something far more human.Watch the official trailer: www.beyondthediagnosisfilm.com The film is part of a broader effort to increase understanding of type 1 diabetes while also reinforcing the urgent need for continued research, innovation, and aggressive pursuit of a cure. Greater awareness leads to stronger advocacy, better policy, expanded access to life-changing technologies, and sustained investment in research that brings hope to the more than 1.6 million Americans living with type 1 diabetes.Community members, supporters, and organizations interested in following the film’s progress or learning how to get involved can visit the official website for updates and opportunities to support the project.For more information, visit: www.beyondthediagnosisfilm.com

Beyond the Diagnosis | Official Documentary Trailer

