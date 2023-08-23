Angara and ClimateTrade Team up to Accelerate Global Decarbonization.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Angara Global Ltd. and ClimateTrade have signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding). In a groundbreaking initiative, a coalition of visionary companies is forging a path toward a more sustainable and dynamic future by combining resources to create innovative solutions for both mandatory markets and hard-to-abate industries.
ClimateTrade is a pioneering climate-tech company at the forefront of environmental progress and dedicated to driving decarbonization through innovative technology solutions. The ClimateTrade marketplace, the biggest of its kind, proudly holds over 150 high-quality global projects and is backed by Blockchain technology. The platform connects end-users and companies that want to tackle their carbon footprint by investing in sustainable projects around the world. - Through the purchase of carbon credits and biodiversity credits, contributions to renewable energy initiatives or by supporting new carbon capture technologies, organizations and their customers can play an active role in global decarbonization.
Angara’s patented suite of technologies enables highly emitting industries to significantly decarbonize by offering an innovative, AI-enabled dynamic fouling removal approach. Angara’s technology has been evaluated by DNV, a leading independent assurance, and risk management company, receiving a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 8+.
The collaboration between the two companies creates the necessary conditions for the mass deployment of Angara’s technology in Petroleum Refining, Petrochemical, and other highly-emitting industries and ensures the generation of a positive social and environmental impact in the countries of operation, following the guidelines set out in the United Nations Objectives for Sustainable Development (2015-2030).
Fran Benedito, ClimateTrade CEO and Co-Founder, says:
"We're excited about teaming up with Angara Global to make a real difference. This collaboration is all about pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability, especially in industries that are tough to tackle. By combining our resources and network with Angara’s game-changing decarbonization technology, we're on a mission to transform how industries work while prioritizing the environment. Our shared goal is to create a cleaner world by supporting even the hardest-to-abate industries while accelerating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”
Alex de Valukhoff, CEO of Angara, says: “Angara has a proven technology to significantly abate CO2 emissions in process industries such as refining and petrochemicals. Angara and ClimateTrade are uniting forces to provide new alternatives to the mandatory market and to the hard-to-abate industries. We will be working hand in hand to set up an efficient process that sets the basis for massive commercialization in the near future”.
ClimateTrade and Angara are committed to cooperating in driving decarbonization. Recognizing the urgency of addressing environmental concerns, the companies are harnessing their collective strengths to pioneer a comprehensive approach that will pave the way for transformative breakthroughs. As the collaborative effort gains traction, updates on milestones achieved and transformative outcomes will be shared with the public.
About ClimateTrade:
ClimateTrade is a pioneering climate-tech company at the forefront of environmental progress, backed by blockchain, they are dedicated to global decarbonization through innovative technology solutions. The ClimateTrade marketplace allows companies to offset their climate impact by investing in carbon offsetting and biodiversity conservation. ClimateTrade’s mission is to be the most disruptive and exponential fintech company in the environmental sector to accelerate the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
About Angara:
Angara Global is a UK company (belongs to the Angara Group of companies). Angara Global has designed and commercialized an innovative decarbonization technology that pays for itself (with no upfront investment: NO CAPEX needed) and is available NOW. This technology helps clients across several energy-intensive process industries globally to substantially abate emissions and save costs through an innovative approach to boosting the efficiency of heat-exchanging equipment. ANGARA’s DecarbonX Program includes a number of patented elements like smart chemical recipes, AI-powered smart schedules, and fouling fracturing methodology.
