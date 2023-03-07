Angara's DecarbonX Program Celebrates First Anniversary of Driving Decarbonization

DecarbonX Program Aims to Deliver a Carbon Reduction of 230 Million Tonnes of CO2/year in High-emitting Industries by 2030

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Angara celebrates the first anniversary of its unique DecarbonX program, launched during the 2022 CERAWeek conference in Houston, TX. The program targets to deliver a carbon reduction of 230 million tonnes of CO2/year by 2030 in highly-emitting process industries like oil refining by delivering innovative approaches based on an AI-enabled suite of technologies to keep critical equipment like heat exchangers performing optimally. To date, the annualized decarbonization implementation pipeline targets 229 thousand tonnes CO2/year and is growing exponentially.Fully realizing that it could not deliver such important targets without an ecosystem of strong value chain partners, Angara has been steadily forming partnerships and has signed up 6 Strategic Partners, with more in the pipeline. So far, they include refinery clients, service contractors, chemical blenders, energy consultants, and OEMs active in the heat exchanger and decarbonization space. Furthermore, in its first year, Angara has set up a fully-circular supply chain in Europe and is implementing this footprint in the Middle East, too, given the accelerated focus on decarbonization in that region.As an innovation-driven technology company engaging with refining and petrochemicals clients, Angara has responded to their needs and has successfully progressed two strong Client Value Propositions, building from its international patent positions.First, multi-site Refining Clients wish to have a comprehensive study to understand the total benefits potential of applying the Angara technology across their entire portfolio, with a clear prioritization pathway using a “follow the money & the carbon” pragmatic approach. If you are planning to sell or buy refinery assets, such a study could also be for you, as Angara’s technology could unlock significant energy and carbon savings worth tens of millions of dollars.Second, the Petrochemicals sector (including integrated refining-petchem complexes) has been requesting a holistic approach to address fouling in their operations. As processes and pieces of equipment are quite diverse, Angara has developed a comprehensive DecarbonX Fouling Monitoring service (which is also applicable to oil refining). This service is a natural extension of Angara’s DecarbonX R&D Center and covers an end-to-end solution for our Clients. For a major petchem client, Angara’s has delivered an increase of ~4% in yield, among other benefits.For 2024, a wave of European refinery and petchem turnarounds (T/As) is planned – this will be a common industry challenge in terms of resources, timing, and, therefore, safety. Angara has the technology to deliver continuous, optimal heat exchanger performance all the time, outside T/A windows, which would enable destressing and derisking T/A activity.Petra Koselka, Angara’s CEO, concludes: ”Angara looks back on a successful year and enjoys a strong project pipeline worth multi-millions of Euros. I would like to thank all our Clients and Partners for their seamless cooperation in accelerating pragmatic decarbonization and our employees and advisors for all their dedication”.About Angara:Angara DX BV, part of the Angara Global Group of companies) is a Dutch company with an office located in Amsterdam. ANGARA has designed and commercialized an innovative decarbonization technology that pays for itself (with no upfront investment: NO CAPEX needed) and is available NOW. This technology helps clients across several energy-intensive process industries globally to substantially abate emissions and save costs through an innovative approach to boosting the efficiency of heat exchanging equipment. ANGARA’s DecarbonX Program includes a number of patented elements like smart chemical recipes, AI-powered smart schedules, and fouling fracturing methodology.Websites of interest:###

What if there existed an efficient, safe, and free decarbonization solution?