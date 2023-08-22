Michigan Chosen As A Host For Star-Studded Event For Small Business Owners

Star Studded Lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Kahle, owner and founder of Real IT Solutions, an IT services company serving small business owners in Michigan, is officially a host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.

This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, AI expert and top technology leader Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.

“It’s nearly impossible for businesses to stay up-to-date on emerging trends in technology. It’s been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on “work-from-anywhere” models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it’s more important than ever to know what’s happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that’s what we want to bring to Michigan small businesses.” Said Matt Kahle, chief executive officer for Real IT Solutions.

This international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://www.realitsolutions.com/tech-day-2023/ or call 616-528-9596 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event on November 16th.

About the Author

Matt Kahle has served West Michigan area businesses for more than 17 years specializing in helping manufacturing, medical, architectural, engineering and construction sectors with all of their IT support needs. Matt Kahle co-authored Amazon Best Seller “The Compliance Formula. Successful Strategies Of CMMC Compliant Companies” along with “Technology: IT should just work. The West Michigan Manufacturers Guide for finding, a Professional, Competent, Honest, Considerate, On-time, Fairly -Priced and Dependable Computer Consultant “Matt and his team have worked to help more than 80 small businesses to integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.



