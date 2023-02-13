New Book Helps West Michigan Businesses Land High-Paying DoD Contracts

The Compliance Formula

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Kahle, owner and founder of Real IT Solutions, an IT services company serving small business owners in West Michigan, has recently released a new book ensuring your business has key practices in place to bin on, win and take part in lucrative government contracts. The book, The Compliance Formula, describes how to stay compliant when working with the government.

“Cyberhackers are costing the DoD and its contractors billions each year,” says Matt Kahle, chief executive officer for Real IT Solutions. “Any company that works with them must become CMMC compliant in order to stand out from competitors and avoid hefty fines.”

This book is going to reveal exactly how to make sure your business is fully compliant with CMMC standards, and if it isn’t…

Learn the six-step process to successfully weave CMMC compliance into your workplace culture. For more information about The Compliance Formula…Successful Strategies Of CMMC Compliant Companies, or to purchase copies of the book, please visit https://www.realitsolutions.com/the_compliance_formula_pre/ or contact Real IT Solutions at (616) 209-8900.

About the Author

Matt Kahle, a highly experienced IT specialist, has served West Michigan area businesses for more than 16 years. Specializing in helping manufacturing, architecture, construction & engineering, financial and medical sectors, Matt and his team have successfully provided reliable and cost effective IT solutions to over 150 companies.

Throughout his career, Matt has been committed to helping businesses safeguard their technology and information from cyber threats, ensuring compliance with regulations allowing for smooth and uninterrupted operations of technology systems. This has allowed his clients to concentrate on their core business activities, resulting in growth and success.

Matt Kahle and his team strive to offer the best IT support services to West Michigan businesses, ensuring their technology “just works” so they can do their jobs and succeed in their respective industries.