OutplacementPro Named Top Outplacement Services Provider

OutplacementPro, a rapidly growing talent transformation firm, was recently recognized as a Top Outplacement Services Provider by a leading HR magazine.DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OutplacementPro, a division of Prositions, Inc. and a rapidly growing talent transformation firm, has been recognized by Manage HR Magazine as a Top Outplacement Services Provider. This award is a recognition of the company's dedication to providing outstanding assistance to individuals navigating the challenges of career transitions.
“Thank you, Manage HR Magazine, for recognizing OutplacementPro with this incredible honor and to all our clients and partners for your continued trust and support,” said Robin Salsberry, President of OutplacementPro. “Our team is dedicated to helping individuals navigate the challenging job market with confidence and success, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the highest level of professionalism and care throughout every step of the outplacement process.”
Committed to empowering individuals at all levels of an organization during career transitions, OutplacementPro utilizes advanced technology and personalized, one-on-one coaching from certified career experts. This approach leads to job placements in appropriate positions three times faster than the national average.
Manage HR Magazine cited several reasons for selecting OutplacementPro for this esteemed award, including:
Some of the most experienced Career Coaches in the industry
- A proven methodology that delivers industry-leading results
- Use of the latest technologies based on cutting-edge AI algorithms
- Access to a unique Knowledge Center that provides upskilling and reskilling training
- Customized and tailored packages for individuals and organizations of all types
- Additional programs for in-placement, retirement planning, and remaining employees
- And more
Read more about OutplacementPro’s Top Outplacement Services Provider Award here: www.prositions.com/outplacement.
In addition to the Top Outplacement Services Provider Award, OutplacementPro is also debuting a new website. As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing client experiences, OutplacementPro’s parent company, Prositions, Inc., has created and launched a new website, which includes an enhanced section for OutplacementPro.
“We are thrilled about launching the new website and updates,” said Jill Dillenburg, SVP of Sales and Marketing of Prositions, Inc. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a new look and feel and to provide a valuable, easy-to-navigate resource for all our current clients and new visitors. We have a lot of new things coming to the website on both the Prositions and OutplacementPro sides that we cannot wait to share!”
For more information about OutplacementPro’s award-winning services and to explore the new OutplacementPro website, visit www.prositions.com/outplacement.
About OutplacementPro:
OutplacementPro is an award-winning division of Prositions, Inc. that utilizes the latest job search and placement technologies coupled with an experienced team of career experts to help quickly place candidates in suitable positions. Using a proven methodology that delivers industry-leading results, OutplacementPro is changing the way organizations are helping employees during difficult layoffs and terminations. For more information, visit www.outplacementpro.com.
About Prositions:
Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, offering a wide range of consulting, software, and training delivery solutions. Their award-winning learning platform, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 microlearning and nanolearning modules, giving users instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. For information, visit www.prositions.com.
