ILO-UN Women Joint Programme on promoting decent employment for women in the care economy concludes with a dissemination event of key findings

Group photo ©ILO

KATHMANDU, Nepal (ILO News) - The International Labour Organization (ILO) and UN Women organized a gender-responsive policy dialogue on care, decent employment and macro economy as part of the Joint Programme “Promoting decent employment for women through inclusive growth policies and investments in the care economy”, on 18 August 2023.. Organized as one of the closing activities of the Joint Programme, the event served as a platform to disseminate key findings of the macroeconomic policy analysis and assessment of the care coverage gap, costing and returns, undertaken by the Institute for Integrated Development Studies (IIDS) and supported by the National Planning Commission (NPC). The event also included a panel discussion on the care economy in Nepal featuring sectoral experts from the government, development partners and the private sector.

The ILO-UN Women Joint Programme has supported facilitating the adoption of gender-equitable inclusive growth policies and public investments in the care economy for promoting decent employment for women. The program addresses the absence of care data and supports the development of effective and transformative care policies and programmes that are rights-based, gender-responsive, integrated and universal.

The ‘care economy’ entails a diverse range of productive work, including both paid and unpaid work activities that provide direct and indirect care necessary for the physical, psychological and social well-being of primarily care-dependent groups, such as children, the elderly, disabled and ill people, as well as for prime-age working adults.

Although Nepal has taken significant steps towards advancing women’s economic empowerment, several gaps remain including a low female labour force participation rate, lower weekly hours worked for pay or profit, and a higher burden of unpaid care work.

