MIND 24-7 Finishes Updates on North-Central Facility at Metrocenter
The newly expanded North-Central facility represents the largest of all four MIND 24-7 locations.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MIND 24-7, a leading provider in urgent mental health care, is pleased to announce the completed renovation and expansion of its North-Central facility. The Metro clinic is now fully operational at 10046 N Metro Pkwy W., adjacent to Phoenix’s Metrocenter.
Official construction of the expansion has been completed, and MIND 24-7 passed its ADHS inspection on July 12, 2023. On that same day, all of MIND 24-7’s youth patients moved into the fully operational space on the north side of the building with the help of their staff. The incredible new youth space offers a drop-down wall (sky wall) on the crisis unit for versatility. With a total of two sky walls in the clinic, units can easily be separated, offering flexibility by turning two units into four in anticipation of any complexities. The total capacity has expanded from fifteen chairs to thirty for youth and adults.
“When we first got started with MIND 24-7, numerous stakeholders in the community suggested one of the most important places for us to be was near Metrocenter. With the full completion of our clinic, we have brought a world-class behavioral health clinic to that exact place. We are happy to be part of the renaissance of the Metrocenter area that not only features significant investment in the community with residential and commercial development, but a growing healthcare epicenter of amazing organizations that are aligned in helping those who have the greatest need,” says MIND 24-7 CEO Jeff Spight.
With multi-million dollar investments in Metrocenter, MIND 24-7 is proud to have greater opportunities to provide continued excellence in mental health care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the North-Central Phoenix community.
About The Company:
MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Express Care, Crisis Care, and Progressions (individual and group counseling). MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, inpatient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care.
Jessica Dixon
MIND 24-7
+1 844-646-3247
jdixon@mind24-7.com