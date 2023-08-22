Brinks Home Renews TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center Designation

For another year in a row, Brinks Home has been recognized for its ability to maintain an exceptionally high level of responsibility to their customers.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Brinks Home ™, a leader in the smart home security industry, is proud to announce that The Monitoring Association (TMA) has awarded them with a renewal of the prestigious “TMA Five Diamond Monitoring Center” designation. This designation is granted annually to monitoring centers that satisfy all of the requirements of the “five points of excellence”:- Commitment to ongoing job-related education and testing by having 100% of its monitoring center operators certified using the TMA online training series on industry best practices.- Commitment to random inspections and quality criteria standards by a nationally recognized testing laboratory such as FM Approvals, Intertek/ETL, and UL.- Commitment to raising the industry standards through TMA membership and participation in its activities.- Commitment to reducing false dispatches.- Commitment to the highest levels of customer service.TMA’s Five Diamond designation means, in particular, that a monitoring company has demonstrated an exceptionally high degree of responsibility to their local community and their customers through the investment of time, money, and commitment to quality operator training. Operators serve as the life-saving link between properties and the police, fire, and emergency services in local areas. The TMA Monitoring Center Operator course covers virtually all phases of monitoring center communications with customers, police, fire, and emergency services communications centers. In order to achieve the Five Diamond designation, every operator must not only pass the course and recertify every three years but demonstrate the following:- Proficiency in alarm confirmation process, which helps reduce false alarms.- Proficiency in communications with Public Service Answering Points, such as the Emergency 911 centers.- Knowledge of electronic communications equipment, including cellular, radio, and internet communication systems.- An understanding of the codes and standards of such organizations as Underwriters Laboratories, Factory Mutual, the National Fire Protection Association, and others.- Proficiency in the area of emergency preparedness under a wide scenario of possibilities.Approximately 2,700 monitoring centers in the United States communicate and interact with police, fire, and emergency services agencies. Fewer than 130 monitoring centers have achieved the Five Diamond designation of this group, setting these companies apart.The Monitoring Association, formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally-recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state, and federal levels and other public safety authorities.Brinks Home is pleased to uphold and consistently meet high levels of quality care and support for the many loyal customers who come to rely on the expert security and monitoring services it provides.About the Company:Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.