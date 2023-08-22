Maryland Department of Agriculture to Showcase Services Throughout Maryland State Fair

August 22, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 21, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture will be displaying a wide array of the services it provides to support Maryland agriculture, producers, and citizens during the upcoming Maryland State Fair. The fair will take place over three weekends, from Aug. 24 to 27, Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 and Sept. 7 to 10 at the State Fairgrounds in Timonium. The fair will feature thousands of home arts and agricultural exhibits, daily livestock and horse shows, a wide variety of midway rides and games, thoroughbred horse racing and national entertainment.

Throughout the fair’s duration, the department will provide various activities and displays in the Cow Palace, where visitors can expect the following highlights:

Friday, Aug.25: The department’s Resource Conservation section will have a model dairy farm on display for kids to see what working on a dairy farm is like and how dairy farmers protect natural resources.

Saturday, Aug. 26: The Spotted Lanternfly Program will discuss efforts in monitoring and controlling the invasive pest, the spotted lanternfly.

Sunday, Aug. 27: The Spay and Neuter Grants Program will educate visitors about the benefits of spay and neuter, and how it helps reduce animal intake and euthanasia in shelters.

Thursday, Aug. 31: The Maryland’s Best program marketing staff will share all the great products and marketing programs offered by the department. Programs include theMaryland Ice Cream Trail, Maryland’s Best, and True Blue.

Friday, Sept. 1: The department’s Resource Conservation section will once again offer a model dairy farm on display for kids to see what working on a dairy farm is like and how dairy farmers protect natural resources.

Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3: The State Chemist will show kids how to make snow in summer and provide some fun giveaways.

Monday, Sept.4: The Mosquito Control section will present a display for kids and information for parents on topics like reducing mosquito populations in their own backyards.

Friday, Sept. 8: The Animal Health program will provide valuable information on how to manage the health and welfare of farm animals including vaccinations, tags and other fair show requirements. The program will also provide information on keeping animals safe during emergencies.

Saturday, Sept. 9 – The Rural Maryland Council will share their vision of a prosperous future for rural Maryland, emphasizing thriving resources, vibrant economies, and healthy, connected communities.

Sunday, Sept. 10: The Weights and Measures section—which ensures equity in the market place between businesses and consumers—will feature a calibrated scale and volumetric standard for educational purposes.

Throughout the fair, the Maryland Horse Industry Board will be at the Horseland Tent to educate the public about Maryland’s horse industry.

The Maryland State Fair will also celebrate “Agriculture Day at the Fair” on Friday, Sept.8. The day includes a luncheon and tour of the fairgrounds with Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. The luncheon is by invitation only.

For more State Fair information, visit www.marylandstatefair.com.

