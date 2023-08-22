"The Turnbull Murders" Slated for September Release
Written by acclaimed mystery novelist R.J. Koreto, "The Turnbull Murders" will be released on September 12, 2023NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Turnbull Murders, the latest release from acclaimed mystery novelist R.J. Koreto, will be released this September. Published by Level Best Books, The Turnbull Murders will be released in trade paper (ISBN: 978-1-68512-411-3, 307 pp., $16.95) and eBook ($5.99) editions and available where fine books are sold on September 12, 2023.
Award-winning writer R.J. Koreto builds a smart, suspenseful, sensational tale in The Turnbull Murders. The second release in Koreto’s popular Historic Homes Mystery Series, the cornerstone of which is architect protagonist Wren Fontaine, The Turnbull Murders is mesmerizing.
About The Turnbull Murders: When she lands an absolute plum of a job restoring a fantastic old house on an island in the New York Harbor, Wren is over the moon. Even sweeter? She’s working alongside her girlfriend Hadley Vanderwerf, and her client is A-list movie star Nicky Tallon. Tallon, a Hollywood heartthrob, has acquired what’s known as The Turnbull House, a 25,000 square foot, circa 1800s home that radiates perfect graciousness and elegance. But The Turnbull House has a storied history—one replete with murder, mystery, and madness, including the disappearance of the sea captain who built it. But that’s just a historical curiosity—or is it?
It soon becomes clear that this house’s curious past may well extend into the present: during the initial site inspection, studio executive Beebee Jenkins dies under mysterious circumstances. Was this an accident. . .or murder? All signs point to homicide--but was Beebee the intended target? Or could it have been another member of Tallon’s most unusual entourage—perhaps the young, mysterious, seemingly naïve, sprite-like Saffron?
Beebee’s death, however, is only the beginning of a series of near misses, escalating danger, and murders. Wren starts to piece together the eerie connections between the mysteries surrounding the Turnbull family and Nicky and his entourage. And if the professional pressure isn’t enough, Wren’s personal life is upended when renowned actress Veronica Selwyn sets her sights on Wren’s father, which bothers Wren more than she cares to admit. Meanwhile, Wren concludes it’s time she and Hadley take their relationship to the next level by moving in together, an exciting, but stressful change.
Under mounting pressure, Wren realizes it’s up to her to solve the mystery of The Turnbull House. As the tension mounts, what seemed like Wren’s dream job dissolves into a nightmare of danger, deadly intentions, and deception. But when Wren realizes how past and present merge, a frighteningly clever killer is about to find out that Wren is getting too close to the horrific truth—and will stop at nothing to make sure the dark secrets of The Turnbull House never see the light of day. Seems that dwelling on the past could be downright deadly….
Resplendent with charm, a compelling cast of characters and an irresistible storyline, The Turnbull Murders is phenomenal. With its tight plotting, tantalizing twists and turns, and its glorious historic home backdrop, The Turnbull Murders is a clever and captivating, intelligent and entertaining, wholly unforgettable new mystery.
R.J. Koreto is the author of seven mystery novels. Koreto’s short stories have appeared in such prominent publications as Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine, Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine and in multiple anthologies. A native of New York City, Koreto is also an award-winning financial journalist. He and his wife have two grown daughters and divide their time between Rockland County, New York and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Visit R.J. Koreto online at: www.rjkoreto.com
