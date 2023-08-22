Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for July 2023 

BOSTON — August 22, 2023 - Local unemployment rates increased in fifteen labor market areas, remained unchanged in five areas, and decreased in four labor market areas in the state during the month of July 2023 compared to June 2023, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to July 2022, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which employment estimates are published, twelve NECTA areas lost jobs compared to the previous month. The largest decreases occurred in the Lowell-Billerica-Chelmsford MA-NH (-2%), New Bedford (-1.5%), and Brockton-Bridgewater-Easton (-1.4%) areas.

From July 2022 to July 2023, thirteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Peabody-Salem-Beverly (+3.8%), Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+3.5%), and Taunton-Middleborough-Norton (+2.8%) areas.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 12,500 jobs in July, and an over-the-year gain of 90,300 jobs.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for July 2023 was 2.9%, up 0.1 percentage point from the revised June 2023 estimate and 0.9 percentage points below the nation’s unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.8%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of July 2023 was 2.5%, down 0.1 percentage point from the revised June 2023 estimate of 2.6%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2023 was 3.5%.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The preliminary August 2023 and the revised July 2023 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, September 15, 2023; local unemployment statistics for August 2023 will be released on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

