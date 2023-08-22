Impetus Technologies Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2023 International Business Awards®
Impetus’ multiple wins at the 20th International Business Awards are driven by the significant innovation-led goals that it has set for itself and its clients
We're delighted to receive three prestigious Stevie Awards. It underscores our dedication to providing innovative data analytics and modernization solutions to our clients.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, announced that it has won a Gold Stevie ® Award in the Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year – Large Enterprises category and two Bronze Stevie® Awards in the Achievement in Technology Innovation category and the Company of the Year – Services (Large) category in the 20th Annual International Business Awards ® (IBA).
— Anand Raman, Chief Revenue Officer at Impetus
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program, recognizing outstanding achievements and contributions of organizations and professionals from across the globe.
Impetus’ multiple wins at the 20th IBAs are driven by the significant innovation-led goals that it has set for itself and its clients. Impetus has helped its clients achieve objectives and solutions that have gone on to impact millions of their customers. Impetus’ innovative streak stretches from creating its automated cloud accelerator, LeapLogic, helping Fortune 100 companies conveniently and reliably transform their legacy workloads to cloud-native stacks (like AWS, Azure, GCP, Databricks, and Snowflake) to building one of the most innovative Connection Saver applications for a leading airline, and to a patented AI-powered Sales Enablement Platform for one of the biggest credit card companies.
“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13th October.”
The award recognizes Impetus’ services around cloud and data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, and CloudOps that have enabled the creation of advanced data platforms and products for leading Fortune 500 enterprises. LeapLogic fast-tracks the modernization of legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, analytics, and reporting workloads to any cloud-native stack, enabling enterprises to stay future-driven while accelerating their digital transformation journey.
"We are delighted to receive three prestigious Stevie Awards at this year’s International Business Awards. It underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge and innovative data analytics and modernization solutions that we’ve consistently delivered to our clients,” said Anand Raman, Chief Revenue Officer at Impetus. “We remain committed to pushing the boundaries to innovate and deliver impactful solutions to our partners and customers.”
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, and Elite Snowflake Services Partner. For over a decade, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or www.impetus.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
