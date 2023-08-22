Portfolio Management System Market projected to surpass US$28.79 billion by 2028
The global portfolio management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% over the forecast period to reach a market size of $28.796 billion in 2028.
The global portfolio management systems market growth is being propelled by the growing adoption of agile solutions in enterprises, cloud-based computing, and a more fact-based approach.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global portfolio management system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$28.796 billion by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the global portfolio management system market growth are the growing adoption of agile solutions in the enterprizes, cloud-based computing, and a more fact-focused approach. For instance, cloud adoption reached 81% globally in 2020 as per the Cloud Standards Organization.
Portfolio management is a strategic practice employed to fulfill investors' long-term financial objectives while mitigating risks. It involves skillfully curating and overseeing a collection of investments. Active portfolio management, a method within this practice, revolves around systematic buying and selling of stocks and assets to surpass market performance. The driving force behind the market expansion is the escalating competitive landscape, marked by a surge in emerging startups and launches of products within the portfolio management system sector.
The global portfolio management system market is being propelled by an array of collaborations and technological advancements. For instance, in February 2022, Planetly, a provider of carbon management software solutions, unveiled a novel tool aimed at aiding investors in seamlessly integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) management across their investment portfolios. This innovation also accelerates the process of ESG reporting.
Furthermore, in December 2021, Paytm Money, a fully owned subsidiary of Paytm India, responded to the needs of its high-net-worth individuals (HNI) investors by introducing a marketplace dedicated to portfolio management services (PMS). This move enhances the company's offerings and provides tailored solutions to its discerning clientele.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-portfolio-management-system-market
The global market for portfolio management systems is categorized into on-premises and cloud-based deployment models. The trend of organizations opting for cloud project management software solutions is on the rise. This surge is due to companies striving to effectively monitor and oversee their projects, which has consequently led to an increased demand for cloud-based solutions. These solutions are favored due to their cost efficiency and flexibility, driving user preference for their adoption. Cloud deployment offers virtual and easily accessible service delivery across connected devices, contributing to the anticipated growth of the portfolio management system market.
In terms of enterprise size, the market is segmented into small, medium, and large businesses. The adoption of cloud analytics to enhance operations in small and medium-sized enterprises is expected to be a key driver of market growth. Additionally, the requirement for cloud-based solutions in managing large-scale projects is contributing significantly to market expansion.
The portfolio management systems market is further analyzed by end-users, encompassing sectors such as communication and technology, healthcare, business services, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and others. The introduction of advanced enterprise solutions by companies of various sizes is set to bolster overall market growth. For example, Infosys introduced the Live Enterprise Suite, an extensive suite of platforms, solutions, and digital services facilitating enterprises in accelerating their digital transformation and innovation endeavors.
From a geographical perspective, North America holds a substantial share of the global portfolio management system market owing to a rising number of businesses and increased digitization efforts. Investments across diverse industries and the availability of cost-effective portfolio management systems are key drivers of market expansion. Technological advancements, particularly in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector, are also expected to fuel market growth as businesses seek to broaden their customer base. For instance, Planview, a portfolio management technology provider based in Texas, announced significant updates to its Planview Lean Kit in March 2019, contributing to market growth.
The research report includes coverage of BlackRock, Inc., Charles River Systems, Inc., MSCI Inc., The Vanguard Group, Inc., T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., FactSet, HedgeGuard, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., SAGE Group SA, and FA SOLUTIONS among other significant market players in the global portfolio management system market.
The market analytics report segments the global portfolio management system market as below:
• By Deployment Model
o On-Premises
o Cloud
• By Enterprise Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By End-User Industry
o Communication and Technology
o Healthcare
o Business Services
o Manufacturing
o Financial Services
o Retail
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• France
• Germany
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Explore More Reports:
• Global Practice Management System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-practice-management-system-market
• Work Order Management System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/work-order-management-system-market
• Network Management System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/network-management-system-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn