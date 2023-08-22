Sean Teszi and TY Falcoa rise to #1 on music’s leading platform for indie artists

Sean Teszi and TY Falcoa

Sean Teszi (left) TY Falcoa (right)

This collab by Sean and TY represents the growing community of extraordinary indie talent. Individually, they're as talented as any creators we've come across since launching aBreak Music.”
— Bruce Tyler, CEO aBreak Music
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, a global indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘cold feelings’, a collaboration by indie recording artists Sean Teszi from San Diego, CA, and TY Falcoa from Providence, RI, has risen to the top of the aBreak58. Check out their #1 song at abreakmusic.com.

Sean Teszi is a songwriter, music producer, singer, and rapper hailing from San Diego. While his roots stem from Colorado, moving to California led him to absorb a wide variety of genres and influences into his production. From Rock, Dancehall, Rap, Indie alternative and more, his music finds a way to stay rooted in the stylistic backbones of Hip Hop and Soul.

“Reaching the #1 spot of an indie network that is breaking ground and setting paths that have never been set before is the utmost honor as a fully independent producer and artist,” said Sean Teszi. “These sorts of connections used to be the stuff of my dreams. Now they are a reality. It’s a remarkable feeling.”

Rhode Island-based producer, mix engineer and artist TY Falcoa, is all about utilizing contradictions in music. Marrying sad themes with upbeat instrumentation and metaphorical lyrics with catchy melodies, he has set out to break the boundaries of what gets to be ‘heard’ by the masses.

Being an indie artist in itself gives me a sense of gratification that I’ve yet to find in anything else I do,” says TY Falcoa. “Hitting #1 on indie’s most important platform/radio station, has very well topped that for me. I am so grateful to not only be supported by aBreak, but to have met the incredible players behind the scenes, as well as the endless list of talented artists right alongside me. Thank you to anyone who has listened to ‘cold feelings’ and thank you to aBreak for believing in the uprising of modern indie music.”

Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres, from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.

“This collab by Sean and TY represents the growing community of extraordinary indie talent,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “Individually, they’re as talented as any creators we’ve come across since launching aBreak Music. Together, they’re a force to be reckoned with on the world stage.”

Laura France
aBreak Music
+1 443-254-6164
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Sean Teszi and TY Falcoa rise to #1 on music’s leading platform for indie artists

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Laura France
aBreak Music
+1 443-254-6164
Company/Organization
aBreak Music

, Maryland,
United States
+1 443-254-6164
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

aBreak Music is a free new music and artist discovery platform based in the US. It is different from other platforms because those running and associated with aBreak are some of the most experienced and connected executives in music. They know the most important gatekeepers in the music industry who can help you break into the industry. In fact, they are one of them. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station launched in the spring of 2022. It already has the most influential playlist and radio station for indie artists in music. The aBreak58 playlist is derived from music uploaded by indie artists from around the world (representing varying genres), with human A&R’s listening and determining the 58 songs being rotated on aBreak58 radio. Songs making the aBreak58 stay on the playlist and radio for a minimum of two weeks. Those performing well (through fan engagement, thumbs up (likes), and/or industry response), stay on the playlist for additional weeks, or even months. Music gatekeepers (top execs at major labels, influential indie labels, major radio groups, publishers, brands, etc.) are listening, with the aBreak58 playlist and radio station becoming prominent tools in finding the best-emerging talent. You want to be on the aBreak58. It could change the course of your career. Founder/CEO Bruce Tyler and partner Jay Stevens are putting together one of the best teams in music – a team that will grow throughout 2023. You’ll want to be paying attention to all that’s coming soon.

https://abreakmusic.com

More From This Author
Sean Teszi and TY Falcoa rise to #1 on music’s leading platform for indie artists
Nashville’s Annie Scherer has the #1 song on music’s leading platform for indie artists.
UK artist, CHVRLI BLVCK, climbs to #1 on the leading platform for indie artists
View All Stories From This Author