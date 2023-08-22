Sean Teszi and TY Falcoa rise to #1 on music’s leading platform for indie artists
This collab by Sean and TY represents the growing community of extraordinary indie talent. Individually, they're as talented as any creators we've come across since launching aBreak Music.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, a global indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘cold feelings’, a collaboration by indie recording artists Sean Teszi from San Diego, CA, and TY Falcoa from Providence, RI, has risen to the top of the aBreak58. Check out their #1 song at abreakmusic.com.
Sean Teszi is a songwriter, music producer, singer, and rapper hailing from San Diego. While his roots stem from Colorado, moving to California led him to absorb a wide variety of genres and influences into his production. From Rock, Dancehall, Rap, Indie alternative and more, his music finds a way to stay rooted in the stylistic backbones of Hip Hop and Soul.
“Reaching the #1 spot of an indie network that is breaking ground and setting paths that have never been set before is the utmost honor as a fully independent producer and artist,” said Sean Teszi. “These sorts of connections used to be the stuff of my dreams. Now they are a reality. It’s a remarkable feeling.”
Rhode Island-based producer, mix engineer and artist TY Falcoa, is all about utilizing contradictions in music. Marrying sad themes with upbeat instrumentation and metaphorical lyrics with catchy melodies, he has set out to break the boundaries of what gets to be ‘heard’ by the masses.
Being an indie artist in itself gives me a sense of gratification that I’ve yet to find in anything else I do,” says TY Falcoa. “Hitting #1 on indie’s most important platform/radio station, has very well topped that for me. I am so grateful to not only be supported by aBreak, but to have met the incredible players behind the scenes, as well as the endless list of talented artists right alongside me. Thank you to anyone who has listened to ‘cold feelings’ and thank you to aBreak for believing in the uprising of modern indie music.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres, from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“This collab by Sean and TY represents the growing community of extraordinary indie talent,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “Individually, they’re as talented as any creators we’ve come across since launching aBreak Music. Together, they’re a force to be reckoned with on the world stage.”
