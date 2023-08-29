inHarmony Interactive Joins Forces with JOY Academy of Southern Nevada
Empowering Youth Through Mindfulness: Donation of inHarmony Meditation Cushions to Promote Emotional Well-BeingLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- inHarmony Interactive, a leading proponent of mindfulness and well-being solutions, proudly announces its partnership with JOY Academy of Southern Nevada, a small, nonprofit, faith-based school for grades K-12 in the Las Vegas valley whose goal is to empower students to become lifelong, self-directed learners. As a symbol of this collaboration, inHarmony Interactive is generously donating two inHarmony Meditation Cushions to support the academy's mission of instilling mindfulness and self-care practices among students.
The inHarmony Meditation Cushions are renowned for their superior quality, comfort, and ergonomic design, making them the ideal companion for individuals seeking relaxation and tranquility during meditation and mindfulness exercises. Crafted with premium materials and designed for ultimate comfort, these cushions facilitate proper posture and heightened focus during meditation sessions, ultimately enhancing the overall well-being of users.
Today's youth often face the pressures of academics, social dynamics, and the ever-increasing pace of life, which can lead to stress and anxiety. Recognizing this, the partnership between inHarmony Interactive and JOY Academy of Southern Nevada underscores the importance of introducing mindfulness practices into educational settings. These practices can equip students with invaluable tools to manage stress and promote emotional balance.
"In a world where kids face increasing stress and anxiety, it's crucial to bring calm and relaxation into their lives, especially within the school environment," says inHarmony Co-Founder, Technologist, and Relaxation Expert, Craig Goldberg. "We are thrilled to partner with JOY Academy of Southern Nevada in their mission to instill mindfulness and emotional well-being practices in young minds. Our donation of inHarmony Meditation Cushions is a testament to our commitment to this cause, and we believe they will contribute positively to the academy's programs."
This partnership marks a significant milestone as the first pilot program for inHarmony Interactive to introduce mindfulness tools like inHarmony Meditation Cushions directly onto a school campus, pioneering a new era of well-being in education.
JOY Academy of Southern Nevada, founded and led by Dr. Connie Y. Stolworthy, has been a trailblazer in empowering children and adolescents with tools to navigate the complexities of modern life with resilience and emotional intelligence. The school offers a range of programs and workshops tailored to foster self-awareness, emotional regulation, and stress management skills among young people.
Dr. Connie Y. Stolworthy, Founder & Principal of JOY Academy of Southern Nevada, expressed her gratitude for the donation and partnership. "We understand the immense challenges that today's students face. Our mission is to provide them with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive emotionally and mentally. We are truly thankful for the generosity of inHarmony Interactive and their donation of the inHarmony Meditation Cushions. These cushions will play a pivotal role in our efforts to create a nurturing and mindful educational environment."
inHarmony Interactive is a leading provider of mindfulness and wellness solutions, dedicated to enhancing mental and emotional well-being through innovative products and services. The company's mission is to make mindfulness accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds, empowering individuals to lead healthier, more balanced lives. The inHarmony community is on a mission to revolutionize America’s approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being through sound and vibration. Say goodbye to a distracted mind. Say hello to a relaxed existence.
JOY Academy of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit organization committed to nurturing mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and resilience among youth. Founded by Dr. Connie Y. Stolworthy, the academy provides programs and workshops designed to empower young people with the tools they need to thrive in today's world.
