OptiMentality Voted Among OC's Top Workplaces

OptiMentality

Company Offers Care for Special Needs Clients, Peace of Mind to Parents

Everyone deserves the right to a life full of moments to learn, grow, and be happy.” — Molly Glossip

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Orange County Register ’s annual list of Top Workplaces features a new name in the small business category: OptiMentality , a provider of home respite care, has been recognized with the distinction as voted upon by employees.While the name may be new to many, the South Orange County-based company has been around since 2016. OptiMentality was established with a mission to provide opportunities, connection, and support services to the Special Needs population in Orange County. The company operates with a concerted emphasis on integrity and transparency.OptiMentality Founder and CEO Molly Glossip believes that “Everyone deserves the right to a life full of moments to learn, grow, and be happy.” Over the years, Molly has carefully grown the company by hiring candidates based on their passion to serve.“Passion is something that can’t be taught,” explains Molly. “That’s why we are extremely particular about who we bring onto the team. We want our clients and their families to know they will have a care provider who truly wants to be there and contribute to their growth and happiness. Every day we look forward to seeing how we can positively impact their lives, and by doing so improve our own.”“Top Workplaces” of Orange County are determined annually by readers of The Orange County Register, which honors outstanding local employers as voted upon by employees via anonymous ballot. OptiMentality was recognized as ranking among the Top 25 companies in 2024 for companies with 35–99 employees.ABOUT OPTIMENTALITYOptiMentality is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to delivering top-quality, personalized services to the amazing special needs population of South Orange County, California. For client or care provider inquiries, or to donate, contact Molly Glossip at (949) 363-1700‬ or email: contact@optimentality.org.# # #

