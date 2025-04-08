inHarmony Interactive Named One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2025 Inc. Regionals List

inHarmony’s Commitment to Innovation, Customer Experience, and Science Drives 96% Revenue Growth from 2021 to 2023

This recognition is a testament to our hard work and dedication, as well as our ability to lead the charge in educating people about the powerful effects of vibration and sound on the nervous system.” — Craig Goldberg

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- inHarmony Interactive, a leading innovator in the Vibroacoustic Therapy space, is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies. Ranked #86 in the Pacific region, inHarmony achieved an impressive 96% revenue growth from 2021 to 2023.The Inc. Regionals honor the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., highlighting companies that have shown dynamic growth and are making a significant impact in their regions. inHarmony’s success reflects its continued leadership in revolutionizing relaxation technology, blending vibro-tactile stimulation with vibro-acoustic technology to create immersive sensory experiences that promote well-being and rejuvenation.“At inHarmony, we are committed to not only providing the best possible relaxation experience but also advancing the science behind it. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and grateful for the trust our customers have in us,” said Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony Interactive. “This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, as well as our ability to lead the charge in educating people about the powerful effects of vibration and sound on the nervous system.”Since its founding in 2016, inHarmony has been at the forefront of wellness innovation, offering more than just products but transformative experiences. The inHarmony relaxation furniture is specifically engineered to integrate vibroacoustic technology, creating a deeply immersive environment for relaxation. In addition to this technology, the company offers the inHarmony: Music Meditations App , a powerful tool which provides over 223 original music meditations crafted with vibroacoustic frequencies. Together, these offerings allow users to fully integrate the benefits of vibration, sound, and mindfulness into their daily wellness routines.Dedicated to advancing the science behind its offerings, inHarmony regularly conducts research to explore the long-term effects of vibroacoustic therapy. This commitment ensures that the company’s technology continues to deliver effective and innovative relaxation solutions. inHarmony’s ongoing investment in product development, customer support, and a robust music meditation library ensures it remains a leader in the wellness industry.As interest in nervous system regulation and holistic stress relief continues to grow, the wellness technology sector is seeing rapid adoption across healthcare, workplace wellness, and consumer self-care markets. inHarmony’s growth reflects this trend, offering science-backed solutions designed to meet the increasing demand for accessible and effective relaxation tools.About inHarmony Interactive:inHarmony Interactive is a leading relaxation furniture manufacturer and provider of wellness solutions, specializing in Vibroacoustic Therapy to support mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Through innovative sound and vibration technology, inHarmony offers a unique ecosystem that includes state-of-the-art relaxation furniture that integrates seamlessly with the “inHarmony: Music Meditations” app. This integrated experience delivers customized sound and vibration sessions that promote deep relaxation and mindfulness. Committed to making relaxation more accessible, inHarmony empowers individuals and wellness professionals alike to say goodbye to a distracted mind and hello to a relaxed being. Learn more at www.iaminharmony.com

