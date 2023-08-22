Spill in tributary of North Raccoon River

COOPER - The morning of Monday, August 21st, the Iowa DNR Atlantic Field Office was notified of discolored water in an unnamed tributary of the North Raccoon River, approximately two miles east of the City of Cooper in Greene County. According to the caller, the discolored water was first observed on the evening of Friday, August 18, 2023.

Black, pooled water has been observed in several areas behind beaver dams. The stream has low flow, and no dead fish were observed in the area. DNR field tests showed elevated ammonia levels.

Water samples have been collected and sent to the State Hygienic Laboratory for further analysis. The investigation is ongoing. Swimming and recreating in the area is not recommended until additional information is gathered.

If anybody has any information on the incident, please contact the DNR Field Office 4 in Atlantic at (712) 243-1934.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.