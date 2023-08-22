Pickcel is expanding its reach in Saudi Arabia and the UAE markets via strategic partnerships
Pickcel, a front-runner in the worldwide signage market, is enhancing its footprint in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, via resellers, expanding the brand's portfolio.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
In recent years, the MENA region has witnessed a remarkable surge in technological advancements, creating a favorable environment for digital signage software providers to create market ventures. As various industries, including retail, corporate, education, and healthcare, increasingly embrace technology, Pickcel, a global digital signage leader, recognizes the sector's immense potential for growth and innovation.
The providers offer both cloud-based and on-premise solutions. With features like remote screen management and a mobile-friendly dashboard, real-time updates are at your fingertips. The solution integrates with leading apps like Zoom, Twitter, and Google Suite, fusing dynamic content into your displays. Pickcel's software can help create content easily using graphic design tools, templates, and a trove of stock images. Versatile layout options cater to all content-visualization instincts, accommodating diverse media types, including photos, videos, live content, GIFs, and more.
The brand also offers tailored solutions such as digital menu boards for restaurants, video walls, interactive signage solutions, Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) integrations, and digital queue management systems, to name a few.
"With our portfolio of more than 5,500 clients, Pickcel is trusted by SMBs and multinational corporations alike," says Basudev Saha, CTO of Pickcel.
Unwavering commitment to delivering value and innovation has propelled the company's growth, helping empower over 100,000 screens across 30 countries. Pickcel now aims to penetrate the Middle East with a stringent focus on Saudi Arabia and UAE.
Saudi Arabia constantly pushes for intelligent cities and advancements in display technology, contributing to a spurt in signage adaptability across the country. Their digital landscape is steadily growing, spurred by increased technology adoption, a booming retail sector, government-led transformation initiatives, and the need for more captivating advertising solutions.
Pickcel’s existing regional tie-ups include a Riyadh-headquartered sustainability platform, one of the Middle East’s largest hospitals, educational institutions such as a famous Dubai-based school, premier Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, learning platforms, and much more.
"Our affiliations with several reputed enterprises in the UAE reinforce our stature as a reliable provider of innovative digital signage. We intend to furnish state-of-the-art answers to our clientele via these alliances. The Pickcel reseller program enables partners to offer excellent customer service by utilizing our technology, brand reputation, and security, helping attract prominent clients in the region.” Saha emphasizes.
One name in the clientele, however, stands out.
Etisalat, the UAE’s largest telecom company, came through with a unique collaboration that turned out to be a ravishing success. From 2019 to 2020, Pickcel supplied thousands of software licenses to Etisalat, and in 2023, the numbers more than doubled over the original supply. This surge exemplifies the widespread adoption and success of the company’s signage solution within the telco network. With an average issuance of hundreds of screen licenses each month, Pickcel's impact continues to grow, making it an emerging market leader in the region.
Key features of the Pickcel software:
Complete Solution: Pickcel allows everything from designing, publishing & managing screen content- all from a single platform. It houses 100+ content templates, 60+ content apps, and an in-house design tool, Artboard.
Content Scheduling: Users can schedule their content and automate content publishing.
Integration Capabilities: The software hosts integrations with various platforms like social media, new sites, weather, stock market data sources & more. It also has a provision to source data from any third-party tool (business intelligence dashboards, CRMs, etc.) to share information on screens.
Hardware-agnostic: The software is compatible with a wide range of devices & systems, including Android, Windows, Raspberry Pi, Linux, Samsung Tizen OS, etc.
Managed services: On the client's request, Pickcel can also take up managed services like content distribution, network administration & more.
Integrations and Customizations: Offers integrations with various platforms, including internal servers, B2B software applications, IoT systems, intelligent transport systems, POS/billing systems, emergency alert systems, social media platforms, and news apps. Pickcel also offers custom attributes like developing tailored apps and add-on features based on client requirements and system compatibility.
About Pickcel
Pickcel is a global digital signage software brand with solutions impacting various industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and transportation. The company has offices in Bangalore (India) and New York (USA). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. Unilever, Radisson, Asian Paints, Uber, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC, are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30 countries, making it one of the world's fastest-growing software companies. The brand has several partner-programs and is always looking for collaborations with regional brands.
Pickcel Contact
Pickcel Digital Signage
+1 916-659-6965
contact@pickcel.com
