Decision Lens Earns a 2023 Air Force Technology Excellence Award for Innovation

Decision Lens has proven essential in the modernization of critical processes such as unfunded requirements, requirements planning and POM planning.

Our latest innovations support the government’s desire to be more agile, better align spend to the mission, and maintain readiness despite increasing budget pressure.” — Daniel Saaty, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens has won a Technology Excellence Award for Innovation from a leading global publisher of defense news. The Air Force Technology Excellence Awards & Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry, and the program recognizes the companies which are driving change across the Air Force.

The nomination included several customer success stories of users across the United States Air Force purchasing and adopting Decision Lens over the last year. These organizations have relied on Decision Lens to transform disconnected, silo-ed planning into a more cohesive, integrated approach. The result has been a modernization of critical processes such as unfunded requirements, requirements planning and POM planning.

Over the last year, Decision Lens has not only been innovating on our software but has been invested in finding ways to make software more available, accessible, and easier to procure. To achieve this objective, Decision Lens has been working with partners to make our software more accessible and acquirable. In the last year, Decision Lens has been deployed on proprietary government systems, continued its FEDRAMP compliance, and achieved IL4 and IL5 authorization through its partnership with Second Front Systems.

Daniel Saaty, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist has been a driver of this innovation. “When we started Decision Lens over 15 years ago, we knew the government needed to improve planning. We have been there every step of the way pushing boundaries to drive change. Our latest innovations support the government’s desire to be more agile, better align spend to the mission, and maintain readiness despite increasing budget pressure. The success our customers are achieving is profound and will have a positive impact across the entire DoD.”

The award is amongst growing recognition for the Arlington-based vendor. In 2022 the company earned its first Innovation award from Army Technology, in 2023 it has now added Navy and Air Force Technology awards. Additionally, the company was recognized as Corporate Member of the Year by The American Society of Military Comptrollers at their annual Professional Development Institute in June.

As the public sector increasingly moves to adopt commercial off the shelf software, Decision Lens is well positioned as the only pure play software vendor focused on government. Its ongoing investment in solving public sector planning problems are why Decision Lens delivers unparalleled adoption and incredible return on investment.

About Decision Lens: Decision Lens develops planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies and state and local government achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Air Force Technology: One of a network of 30+ proprietary B2B websites run by GlobalData, with an unrivalled global audience of active decision makers, influencers, and opinion leaders across the world with a combined readership of 55 million industry professionals each year.