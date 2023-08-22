Petrosil AMEA Presents Its Largest Ever Bitumen and Base Oil Event in India Featuring Over 50 Exhibitors in November

Petrosil AMEA Announces Bitumen and Base Oil Conferences in Mumbai and Dubai: Connecting the Dots of the Global Bitumen and Base Oil Markets

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrosil, a globally recognized energy information and communication leader, is excited to announce the much-anticipated 8th Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA) Bitumen and Base Oil Conference. Set to transpire on November 22nd, 2023, at Mumbai's esteemed Leela Hotel, this year's conference under the theme "Exploring Dynamic Bitumen and Base Oil Markets & Emerging Supply and Demand Hubs" is poised to be an unparalleled event. It will gather industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders worldwide for comprehensive discussions and groundbreaking insights. For more information, please visit www.amea-conferences.com and www.amea-conventions.com.

After a brief hiatus, Petrosil AMEA returns to India amidst the peak demand season, offering an ideal platform for delegates to delve into the latest trends, innovations, and opportunities within the Bitumen and Base Oil sectors. This conference will bring together key players, investors, traders, and decision-makers, nurturing an environment of learning, networking, and business growth. This year's event will also feature an exciting and entertaining networking cocktail and dinner function for sponsors and guests.

Petrosil AMEA's Global Journey Continues: Dubai Set to Host Next Milestone Event After India. Following the 8th Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference in Mumbai, excitement builds as Petrosil unveils its next event scheduled for April 25th, 2024, at Dubai's luxurious Ritz-Carlton DIFC. The anticipation soars following the momentous 10th Petrosil AMEA Event in Bangkok, setting the stage for an unprecedented series of conferences.

Mr. Riaz Lawyer, CEO and Director of Petrosil Group, shared, "Each of our gatherings offers a distinctive platform to spotlight the immense potential of the AMEA region and foster innovation across the sectors we cater to. The unwavering backing from our speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, partners, and participants truly enriches our journey and makes it exceptionally fulfilling."

The upcoming Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conferences in Mumbai and Dubai are poised to enhance the brand's reputation for delivering top-tier content, impactful networking, and cutting-edge exhibitions. These conferences aim to foster an environment that encourages innovation, growth, and advancement within the Bitumen and Base Oil sectors. Looking forward, Petrosil is committed to organizing an additional 10 exceptional events within the next 4 to 5 years across the AMEA region. With a clear vision for the future, the company is dedicated to continually creating enriching and transformative experiences that drive progress for all participants.

Petrosil Group has established enduring sponsorship agreements with industry leaders like Frontier Company, Hormozan Oil, Petro Sanat Hormozan, Ravan Shimi Hormozan, Akam Bitumen, Riyoniz Bitumen Refinery, Stormland Group, Unka Sun, Zillion Oil, Kasra Bitumen, SEBCO Holding, Faraz Oil, Signify Building Materials, Mikash Energy, Darya Peymaye Amin Pars, Hamahang Daryaye Pars, Jade Shipping, Passargad United Sea, Rahian Tejarat Marine, BITCOL, Agarwal Group, VR Petrochem, OfBusiness Group, Ecos Daily Way, Classic Group, Future Universal Petrochem, Catalyst Petrochem, UTC Petrochemicals, Shiva Asphaltic, Star Bitumen, Prominent Sales Corporation, Goel Petro Energy and Zetwerk Manufacturing. Petrosil Group is also working with reputed media partners like Bitumart, Base Oil Report, Wax Report, Bitumenshop, Pars Bitumen Digital and The World of Petroleum and Bitumen Journal. These partnerships signify a firm commitment and collaboration between Petrosil Group and these distinguished industry players.

The global bitumen market experiences robust growth driven by escalating demand from the construction and infrastructure sectors for road paving and waterproofing applications. Concurrently, the base oil market witnesses steady demand due to continuous expansion in the automotive and industrial sectors globally. Notably, emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions play pivotal roles in establishing themselves as significant supply and demand centers. Technological advancements and sustainability initiatives reshape the bitumen and base oil industries, leading to eco-friendly and high-performance product development. Moreover, evolving geopolitics, changing regulations, and shifting consumer preferences influence the global bitumen and base oil markets, prompting industry stakeholders to adapt and innovate for sustained competitiveness in this dynamic landscape.

The Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference is an essential event for anyone engaged in the energy industry. For registration and sponsorship opportunities for the upcoming Petrosil AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conferences in Mumbai and Dubai, kindly visit www.amea-conferences.com and www.amea-conventions.com.

About Petrosil Group

Petrosil Group stands as a neutral commodity reporting agency and orchestrator of global industry conferences and exhibitions. Offering news, reports, analysis, price benchmarks, trade data, directory databases, conferences, and exhibitions to the global energy and commodity sectors, Petrosil publishes regular Bitumen Reports and Base Oil Reports for the global markets. Numerous leading commodity companies, ranging from large multinational corporations to mid and smaller-sized firms, subscribe to services and attend conferences and exhibitions offered by Petrosil. In recent years, Petrosil has introduced specialized services across various industries. With over 800 user licenses, our reports and services maintain a strong subscriber base, and our AMEA Bitumen and Base Oil Conference and Exhibition has attracted more than 400 companies since its inception. For more information, please visit www.petrosil.com.