Smart City Software Co Delivers Strong Q Revenue with Dell Technologies Partnership: Affluence Corp. Stock Symbol: AFFU

Smart City Software Company Delivers Strong Quarterly Revenue with First US Customer Through Dell Technologies Partnership: Affluence (Stock Symbol: AFFU)

The second quarter was a quarter of first for our company, we had our first Software as a Service (SaaS) customer & we had our first US customer through our Dell Technologies (DELL NYSE) partnership” — James E Honan, Jr., CEO of AFFU