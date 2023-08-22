realme launches C53, revolutionizes entry-level smartphone market in the UAE
Comes with segment-first 33W fast charge, 128GB storage, and 7.49mm slim body at just AED 499DUBAI, UAE, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, today launched its gamechanger, realme C53 in UAE, disrupting the entry-level Smartphone segment with an array of first-of-its-kind features.
Terming it as the most disruptive entry-level smartphone ever, realme said the realme C53 continues the Champion legacy, redefining once again the entry-level space with segment-leading features - 33W fast charge, up to 12GB dynamic RAM and 128GB large storage – wrapped in the thinnest 7.49mm Ultra Slim body in the segment and in realme C Series.
At AED499, realme C53, which comes with a Shiny Champion design in a trendy and unique look is a steal, realme said in a launch statement.
With the enhanced charging feature of the segment-first 33W SUPERVOOC with high-voltage, low-current charging technology - users could charge 50 per cent in just 31 minutes. Coupled with this is a massive 5000mAh battery for a worry-free performance.
realme C53 is paired with up to 12GB of dynamic RAM and 128GB of ROM which is the largest storage in the segment. With the DRE Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology, realme C53 can expand 6GB RAM by up to 6GB to enjoy a 12GB-like experience, enabling a smoother user experience.
C53 is the best-designed entry phone and the only one in the Apple design segment
with 7.29mm + 1828, focusing on minimalism and simplicity with clean, neat and sophisticated looks.
Other differentiating features include a 50MP camera, 6.74" 90Hz high-level full screen with a peak brightness of 450 nits and Mini Capsule, and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. In addition, realme C53 enables users to create images in their preferred style with a wide range of innovative image functions.
realme C53 is also equipped with multifunctional NFC.
realme C53 had undergone a rigorous testing regime before being commercially marketed to ensure its flagship-level quality.
In all, realme C53 went through 320 comprehensive tests, including 109 tests for reliability and six for quality assurance. Some of the tests included extreme and high-temperature tests, flame retardant tests, and sharp-edge tests to ensure safety of the device.
Temperature shocks of 40-75 degrees C were applied to realme C53, as well as tests to ensure that the device can withstand high humidity, UV radiation and has salt spray resistance. The waterproof realme C53 also comes after several drop and pressure protection tests. Durability tests were also applied on the device’s power, volume, charging, and plugging in a range of 150,000 to 300,000 times.
About realme:
realme is a global emerging consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.
Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its "Dare to Leap" spirit, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 160 million.
For more information, please visit www.realme.com
