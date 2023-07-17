realme launches the World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Camera with a Luxury Back Case Design realme 11 Pro Series in UAE
realme, a fast-growing smartphone brand, today officially released its ground-breaking realme 11 Pro Series 5G in UAE. The brand-new series includes realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G. As realme’s hero series, realme 11 Pro+ 5G makes realme’s flagship camera phone of the year. And both realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G offer a luxury master design, featuring former Gucci Print and Textile Designer.
realme 11 Pro priced at 1,099 AED and 11 Pro+ priced at 1,399 AED offer a holistic mobile experience, the 11 Pro Series are available on Noon and Amazon.
realme Number Series has achieved 50 million shipments worldwide, marking a major contribution to realme’s path to reach the 100-million-unit sales mark in record time. Designed with the company’s initiative "No Leap-forward innovation, no product release", realme 11 Pro+ 5G marks a ground-breaking camera flagship of the year with the world's first 200MP SuperZoom camera - the most powerful in its price range. It not only provides you with revolutionary mobile photography experiences in zoom capability, higher pixel, and more, but the phone also achieves immense improvements in its design, battery life, memory, and more.
realme said “For the smartphone industry, the battle for price-performance ratio has come to an end. The era of the quality-performance ratio has now begun. realme will take the lead in providing good quality-performance ratio products and continuously bring the leap-forward product to our consumers.”
realme 11 Pro+ 5G: World’s First 200MP SuperZoom Camera with 4x Lossless Zoom
Ensuring a flagship-level image experience, realme 11 Pro+ 5G features an upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom sensor, a 1/1.4-inch large sensor size, and an f/1.69 large aperture. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G also supports 200MP direct output—every pixel contributes to the quality of the final picture.
Taking pictures is a breeze and a lot of fun. realme 11 Pro+ 5G leverages in-sensor zoom technology to support 4× lossless zoom, allowing for ultra-high-res photography at a distance. It also newly added Auto-zoom feature, with one tap, the phone will automatically recognize the selected area and intelligently zoom to the selected area with a perfectly framed angle.
realme 11 Pro+ 5G also leaps to flagship camera settings with SuperOIS, Super NightScape, Moon Mode, and Starry Mode Pro enabled, providing the user more freedom to express their personality. Users can explore the world and discover more pleasure in photography with the 32MP Sony Selfie Camera, Super Group Portrait Mode, One Take Mode, and other features, as well as the fan-favorite Street Photography Mode 4.0.
realme 11 Pro+ 5G: Luxury Back-case Design Inspired by Gucci Prints
The realme 11 series has not only made strides in smartphone imaging but also in aesthetic design. Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black – in a total of three-color variants were developed by the realme Design Studio in collaboration with Matteo Menotto - former print and textile designer from GUCCI, to bring the high-end design and workmanship of leading luxury brands to young people all over the globe.
The Sunrise Beige takes its aesthetic cues from the city of fashion - Milan. The designer captures the most exquisite and ephemeral moment of a day when the sunlight drapes the classic building on either side in a pale golden hue. The realme 11 Pro+ 5G uses premium manufacturing processes. The handmade-like three-dimensional stitching design brings attention to the high-level texture, and the lychee vegan leather combined with the three-dimensional woven texture provides a stunning and trendy hue.
Aside from camera and design, realme 11 Pro+ 5G also stands out because it’s a powerful all-rounder, it includes a 100W SUPERVOOC charge and a 5000mAh battery. It uses a 120Hz Curved Vision Display with the 2160Hz – the highest dimming frequency in the industry and the first-ever 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment.
realme 11 Pro 5G: Premium 2160Hz PWM Dimming with Curved Vision Display
realme 11 Pro 5G comes with the same premium display configuration as realme 11 Pro+5G. It features a 120Hz Curved Vision Display with the world’s first 2160Hz PWM dimming. It also features Sunlight Screen and 20,000-Level Automatic Brightness Adjustment and has been awarded two prestigious eye protection certificates by TÜV Rheinland for its dedication to user comfort and safety.
In addition to its groundbreaking screen technology, the realme 11 Pro 5G also inherits the aesthetic quality of realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The main pattern is reproduced in three colors—Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black—each of which exudes an air of opulence. realme 11 Pro supports 100MP direct output, 2× lossless zoom, Auto-Zoom Mode, Super NightScape Mode, and Street Photography Mode 4.0.
With its high performance, low power consumption, and massive storage, the realme 11 Pro is a true flagship smartphone. Equipped with the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, it comes standard with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Further enhancing the robust and high-quality experience is the inclusion of a 67W SUPERVOOC charge +5000mAh battery, realme UI 4.0, and Dolby panoramic dual speakers.
