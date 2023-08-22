Free Public Darshan to be Offered on October 6th

'n this era of transformative possibilities, Sai Maa offers profound practices to awaken dormant potentials.” — Lucinda Hanover, the successor to Sai Maa

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The horizon of human potential is set to expand as spiritual visionary Sai Maa offers a transformative event, "The New Human: Transform Beyond Limitations," scheduled to take place on October 7-8, 2023, at the Marriott Del Mar in San Diego, CA. This gathering is designed to ignite a profound shift in consciousness, guiding participants toward harnessing their boundless capabilities.

As humanity stands on the precipice of a paradigm shift into the Golden Age (Satya Yuga), the emergence of The New Human signifies a monumental leap in human evolution. With a focal point on the recalibration and enhancement of individual programs, participants will embark on a journey of aligning cutting-edge technologies, including AI, with the heart and consciousness. This fusion unlocks new dimensions of understanding, propelling individuals to experience an elevated state of being.

"In this era of transformative possibilities, learning to function at the intersection of human advancement and spiritual awakening is paramount," states Lucinda Hanover, Sai Maa’s successor. "The teachings presented by Sai Maa offer profound practices to transcend the constraints of separation, dissolve the limited mind, and awaken dormant potentials."

The weekend begins with Sai Maa gifting public Darshan (blessings) to hundreds on

October 6th at 5:30 p.m. PDT. Darshan is an ancient practice that awakens and activates the highest of who we are. Darshan is open to all ages and individuals can attend without participating in The New Human program.

A renowned healer and humanitarian, Sai Maa’s mission on the planet is for the personal and

global awakening of humanity. Sai Maa holds the highly revered title of Jagadguru, the highest

title in the Vedic tradition of India, and is the first woman to hold the title in the 2,700 years of

the Vishnuswami lineage. She is known globally for her teachings which elevate individuals

physically, mentally emotionally, and spiritually. Sai Maa blends Eastern spiritual wisdom with

Western therapeutic knowledge and energetic mastery.

To register for Darshan, which is not required although preferred, use this link.

To register for The New Human. Transform Beyond Limitations, use this link.

Press interested in interviewing Sai Maa, or covering the event, may contact Edith Billups of the

Gabriel Media Group at 240 731-0159 or email edith@thegabrielmediagroup.com.

Sai Maa Discusses the New Human