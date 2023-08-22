ViewMind today announces executive and board appointments
Danilo Verge MD, MBA appointed Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer and Dan D’Agostino, MBA as Director and Audit Chair.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ViewMind today announces executive and board appointments including Danilo Verge MD, MBA as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer and Dan D’Agostino, MBA as Director and Audit Chair.
ViewMind sets up for the next stage of growth with C-level and Director appointments.
ViewMind, the global leader in the precision measurement of neurocognitive health, today announces several appointments to prepare the company for the next stage of rapid growth.
Dr. Danilo Verge MBA has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of ViewMind Inc. Dr. Verge brings to ViewMind over 20 years of global VP medical affair experience including 16 years at Novo Nordisk [NYSE: NVO], 5 years at AstraZeneca [NASDAQ: AZN] and 2 years at Zealand Pharma [OTC: ZLDPF].
Dr. Verge has expertise across a range of medical indications including metabolic, gastrointestinal disease, renal, cardiovascular and diabetes. Dr. Verge has an in-depth understanding of medical affairs including, regulatory affairs and in particular FDA and EMA, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), clinical operations and safety.
“I believe the neurology market is poised for a major transformation that is reminiscent of the diabetes market 20 years ago and the oncology market 10 years ago”, said Dr. Verge, “Through its digital biomarker, ViewMind Atlas, ViewMind has the potential to transform pharmaceutical drug development, and to enable precision patient care, leading to better healthcare outcomes. I am very excited to join the team and make an impact in improving brain health for millions of people”.
Dr. Verge earned a BSc in Biology and Chemistry from St. Lawrence University NY, a Doctor of Medicine (MD) at University of Buenos Aires, an MBA from Copenhagen Business School and a Leadership Diploma from The Wharton School.
Daniel D’Agostino Jr., MBA has been appointed to the ViewMind Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit committee of ViewMind Inc. Dan has over 20 years’ experience in healthcare investment banking and as a healthcare public company CFO. Dan is Head of Healthcare tech banking at RW Pressprich & Co. (RWP). Prior to RWP, Dan was CEO and CFO of AmeriTech Advisors an investment bank in the Medtech and Tech sectors. Prior to ATA, Dan was at ThinkEquity Partners as a Managing Director and head of healthcare investment banking. Dan also served as acting CFO and Chief Business Officer of Synergy Pharmaceuticals [NASDAQ: SGYP] a bio-pharmaceutical company. Prior to Synergy he was co-head of investment banking and a Partner at Punk, Ziegel & Company and worked at BMO, Deutsche Bank and Dillon Read.
“The neurology market is poised for major financial growth and value creation with the emergence of promising new breakthrough biomarkers and therapeutics”, said Dan D’Agostino, “ViewMind has unique precision that can reveal and monitor previously undetected silent disease and treatment effect non-invasively, easily, scalably and can be instrumental in enabling a rapid growth of the neurology market. I am excited to join the ViewMind board and apply my expertise in finance and capital markets to ensure ViewMind’s potential is fully realized”.
Dan earned an MBA in Finance and Masters Degree in International Affairs from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Tulane University and Program in Biotechnology for executives, School of Engineering at UPenn.
“The ViewMind Board and I are delighted to welcome Dr. Danilo Verge and Dan D’Agostino to ViewMind, marking a significant milestone and preparedness for the next stage of ViewMind’s growth journey”, commented Mark Edwards, ViewMind’s CEO, Co-founder and Chairman. “Dr. Verge and Dan bring extensive expertise to ViewMind at a pivotal time of rapid growth and opportunity. We share a common purpose to positively impact the lives of millions of people with brain health disorders and a belief that ViewMind’s game changing precision can be a key enable for precision drug development and precision patient care”.
About ViewMind
ViewMind is a Digital Health and Artificial Intelligence company that provides clinically validated solutions for the early diagnosis of cognitive diseases. ViewMind developed a one-of-a-kind reliable, non-invasive, affordable and accessible digital biomarker technology, language and culturally independent that delivers clinical results as accurate as of today’s definitive tests and is viable for early screening at scale. To follow ViewMind on LinkedIn, click here.
