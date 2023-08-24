Submit Release
Logistics Recycling, Inc Announces New Leadership Roles

Logistics Recycling, Inc, a leading service provider in the waste management industry, announces significant changes in its leadership structure.

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Recycling, Inc (LRI), a leading service provider in the waste management industry, is proud to announce significant changes in its leadership structure.

Bryant Sears, a vital part of the LRI family for four years, has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer. Mat Hedden, an expert in lean improvement with a rich background in healthcare, will serve as General Manager for LRI North.

Sears, whose tenure with LRI began as the West Region Manager, has been instrumental in the company's growth. His achievements range from establishing our West Region facility from the ground up to deploying new medical waste processing equipment. As COO, Sears will now oversee operations management for all LRI locations, strategically planning the company's ongoing growth.

Hedden, who joined LRI two years ago, brings his healthcare expertise and focus on lean improvement and process-driven solutions. As General Manager for LRI North, he will supervise operations for hazardous, universal, and medical waste across LRI's two locations in Northeast Wisconsin. These locations are pivotal in serving our customers throughout Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, and the Upper Peninsula.

"Bryant and Mat have shown exceptional leadership and a dedication to driving LRI's growth," said Brent DuBois, CEO of LRI. "We look forward to their continued contributions as we further enhance our services, streamline our operations, and create additional value for our customers."

About LRI: Logistics Recycling, Inc provides comprehensive waste management solutions and recycling services. Through innovative, sustainable solutions, LRI helps customers in various industries to efficiently manage their regulated waste, helping to ensure compliance and allowing them to focus on their business, not their waste.

