Cayman Partners with Viso, Bringing the Exclusive Corona Program to McKinney, Texas
GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS , August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayman Cigars, a distinguished manufacturer of premium handcrafted cigars made from the finest Caribbean leaves, responsibly sourced from local growers, is delighted to announce its partnership with Viso Cigar Lounge in McKinney, Texas. This collaboration marks the introduction of the exclusive Corona Program to the Texas market through the esteemed Viso Cigar Lounge.
The Corona Program epitomizes luxury and sophistication with its exceptional craftsmanship and flavors. Expertly hand-rolled by master artisans, each stick is crafted using the finest, hand-selected leaves, delivering an unparalleled experience cherished by both connoisseurs and aficionados.
Viso Cigar Lounge, founded by a passionate father and son team, Chris and Austin Meyer, is an established and thriving establishment in McKinney, Texas. Offering a welcoming space for cigar enthusiasts to come together, build camaraderie, and share their passion for tobacco, the lounge has become a go-to destination for local aficionados. Viso Cigar Lounge ensures an exceptional cigar experience for all its patrons, boasting a large humidor, comfortable seating, and an inviting ambiance.
Cayman Cigars takes great pride in its Caribbean spirit of innovation, positivity, and cooperation, reflected in the craftsmanship of each hand-rolled cigar by Cuban native Master Cigar Rollers. The company offers a diverse collection of premium cigars, catering to novices and seasoned enthusiasts. Renowned for their exceptional quality, Cayman Cigars have been acclaimed as the most similar cigars to Cubans ever smoked. Viso Cigar Lounge curates great cigars and a space where people can share them in a relaxing environment. The partnership with Cayman Cigars and the introduction of the Corona Program aligns perfectly with the commitment to delivering an extraordinary cigar experience to their patrons.
Beyond delivering exceptional cigars, Cayman is also committed to making a positive impact. As the world's only premium cigar company donating 100% of net profits to charitable causes, Cayman actively supports many local and international philanthropic organizations.
The partnership between Cayman and Viso brings an exciting new chapter to businesses and the local cigar community in McKinney, Texas. Patrons of Viso Cigar Lounge will now have the opportunity to indulge in the exquisite offerings of the Corona Program, promising an unrivaled cigar experience.
For more information about Viso Cigar Lounge and the exclusive Corona Program, visit visocigars.com or explore the complete collection at Cayman Cigars.
About Cayman Cigars:
Cayman Cigars is a distinguished manufacturer of premium handcrafted cigars, known for its unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and unique blends. With a rich heritage and a passion for delivering exceptional smoking experiences, Cayman Cigars has garnered a loyal following of cigar enthusiasts worldwide.
MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Address: 333 North Falkenburg Rd. #A-124, Tampa, FL 33619
Website: https://www.caymancigars.com/
Scott Haugh
Scott Haugh
Cayman Cigars
+1 345-946-2447
scott@caymancigars.com
