Discover Inner Wisdom and Experience Tranquility with Ananda Soul's New Collection
BALI, INDONESIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ananda Soul, the renowned jewelry brand known for its soulful creations, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated new collection, Tales From Within.
Christina Zipperlen, the visionary founder and designer of Ananda Soul, expressed her excitement about the new collection and the experience it offers: "The Tales From Within Collection reminds you of the wise voice inside your heart, your soul, your gut, and your entire being that has been there since the beginning of time — a knowing guide that you can tap into at any moment. May this collection bring you the clarity to fully hear your inner truth and the courage to bring it forth into the world."
'Tales From Within’ is a captivating collection skillfully crafted with stones that resonate with the deepest facets of your intuition and heart. Aquamarine, Moonstone, and Morganite unite to evoke a profound connection within you.
Embrace the enchanting symbols that bind you to Mother Nature herself, including Archangel Ariel and the Greek Goddess Artemis, or immerse yourself in the compelling symbols of unwavering faith with the cross, and the embodiment of humble power with Joan of Arc.
Within this exquisite collection, each meticulously crafted piece carries profound messages such as faith, integrity, eternal truth, and a profound sense of connection. Allow yourself to be captivated by the intertwining narratives of these symbols, as they resonate deep within, empowering and inspiring you in ways beyond imagination.
Don't miss the chance to explore the essence of ‘Tales From Within’ and be among the first to access this captivating collection.
About Ananda Soul:
Ananda Soul is a Bali-based jewelry brand dedicated to crafting exquisite and meaningful jewelry that resonates with mindfulness and love. Each piece is carefully designed and handcrafted, reflecting the founder's vision of inspiring wearers to connect with their inner selves and the world around them. The brand's collections are known for their timeless beauty, unique symbolism, and profound messages that touch the heart and soul.
For media inquiries or additional information about Ananda Soul and the "Tales From Within" collection, please contact:
MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:
Address: Jl. Dewisita 10, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Website: http://www.anandasoul.com/
