Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team Wins First Tournament of the USA Wheelchair Football League 2023 Season
Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association (GLASA) Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team Hosted the USA Wheelchair Football League Home Tournament August 19 & 20CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 100 Wheelchair football athletes representing NFL teams from across the country competed in Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association’s home tournament August 19 & 20 at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois. 2023 marks the third year of USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) tournament play. The USAWFL is a program of Move United that is made possible in part by NFL-BWF Salute to Service “Healthy Lifestyles and Creating Community” funding as well as local team support by the Chicago Bears.
The tournament competition kicked off on Saturday morning, August 19. The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned Champion after a 26-12 win Sunday afternoon in the championship game against the Dallas Cowboys. The local GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team concluded the weekend 2-1-2. The GLASA Chicago Bears head to Buffalo September 30 - October 1 to compete in their second tournament of the season.
Great Lakes Adaptive Sports Association (GLASA) provides 20+ adaptive and Paralympic sports year-round including both the GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football competitive team and recreational wheelchair football. The GLASA Chicago Bears were part of the original four teams when the league started in 2019, also including teams in Los Angeles, Kansas City, and Arizona. Dave Michael, Mak Nong, and Jeff Yackley serve as the Captains of the GLASA Chicago Bears, who are led by head coach and GLASA Board President, Jason Sfire.
In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant from the NFL-BWF Salute to Service partnership and Move United provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education, officials training and learn-to-play clinics. As a result, GLASA is able to host clinics in wheelchair football throughout the year, most recently at the GLASA Great Lakes Games in Lake Forest in partnership with the Chicago Bears including Bears Alumni, Staff and Staley Da Bear who took part in the clinic and skills competition geared toward getting individuals out to try this growing sport.
“We are excited as an organization to be entering our third full season by hosting this tournament,” said Head Coach and GLASA Board President Jason Sfire. “These tournaments give our athletes the opportunity to put wheelchair football on display for the whole city to see. With the support of the NFL and the Bob Woodruff Foundation we have the privilege to feature these adaptive athletes on a larger platform.”
