CyFlare Ranks No. 2280 on the 2023 Inc. 5000
For the 2nd Time, CyFlare Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2280 in 2023, With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 241 PercentROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed last week that CyFlare ranks No. 2280 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Akash Desai, Co-CEO of CyFlare, voiced his excitement by stating, "Our presence on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, clinching the No. 2248 spot, stands as a powerful endorsement from our clients. It underscores their confidence in our security monitoring solutions that deliver results. CyFlare is unwavering in our commitment to providing open XDR solutions that offer full visibility, a 97% true positive rate that combats alert fatigue, and an astounding 98% automation rate to save valuable time for IT teams."
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
“CyFlare's steadfast dedication to cybersecurity excellence is evident through our tailored approach,” says Joe Morin, CEO and Founder of CyFlare. “With open XDR solutions, we extend complete visibility, allowing organizations to gain comprehensive insights into their security landscape. Our remarkable 97% true positive rate effectively shields IT teams from the burden of alert fatigue, ensuring that meaningful threats are promptly addressed. Furthermore, our 98% automation rate streamlines security processes, liberating IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than mundane tasks.”
CyFlare stands at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, boasting notable achievements that have solidified its position as a leading force. Building upon its exceptional inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, CyFlare has accumulated recognition for its remarkable contributions. The company's visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to growth have led to accolades, most recently being included as #68 on the CRN’s Fast Growth 150 List and #112 on the Top Global MSP 501 list.
