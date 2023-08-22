Unlock the Power of Effective Negotiation in 2-Day Virtual Seminar

Christine McKay, CEO Venn Negotiation Venn Negotiation

Venn Negotiation launches next Negotiation 101 virtual session on September 14th and 15th, 2023

GLOBAL, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venn Negotiation is excited to announce the upcoming "Negotiation 101" virtual seminar on September 14th and 15th, 2023. Led by CEO Christine McKay, this seminar will help people improve their negotiation skills, give them the tools to better their business relationships and change the way they approach their negotiations.

Realistic simulations will offer hands-on experience in negotiations without the prospect of potentially harming a business relationship. During these simulations, participants will learn skills for self-regulation as they experience the stress of an active negotiation. McKay will unveil effective negotiation strategies, providing attendees with comprehensive tools to navigate complex negotiation scenarios.

Jewels Duncan, who participated in a negotiation class led by McKay, said, "I took a negotiation class with Christine, who is really good at negotiating big deals. Her class was great – it was easy to understand and fun too. It helped me see how I negotiate and get better at it. Now, when I make agreements, everyone is happier, and I get better deals. I think business leaders and people who start businesses should take this class to learn negotiation secrets from the best!"

With the "Negotiation 101" seminar, participants will conquer uncertainties associated with negotiations, internalize techniques employed by seasoned professionals, and harness the influence of emotions to drive favorable results. The immersive simulations will refine practical skills, empowering attendees to recognize manipulation tactics and effectively counteract them.

Don't miss out! Register for the "Negotiation 101" seminar before September 11th, 11:59 PM, at VennNegotiation.com

About Christine McKay: CEO and founder of Venn Negotiation, Christine McKay has worked as a negotiator for over 25 years; negotiating deals with companies of all sizes on a global scale. In addition to her expertise as a negotiation specialist, McKay is also a skilled educator. As an instructor, McKay was an adjunct professor at Bentley University and has lectured at Harvard Business School, Tufts University, Cornell University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Brandeis University, and UC Irvine.

About Venn Negotiation: Founded in 2019, Venn Negotiation is a trusted firm providing specialized negotiation services to small and mid-sized businesses. As the Negotiation Center for Excellence, they deliver tailored solutions through skilled experts, offering negotiation representation, team coaching, and strategic guidance. With a consultative approach and commitment to client growth, Venn Negotiation fosters enduring partnerships, empowering businesses to achieve successful negotiation outcomes and meet corporate objectives.