Orgill Selects Numina Group's Warehouse Automation Solution for New Distribution Center
The investments we are making in this facility will ultimately help us get products to our customers more efficiently.”WOODRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orgill, the industry's fastest-growing independent hardlines distributor, is partnering with the Numina Group to design and implement an automated order fulfillment solution at its new 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. Orgill had outgrown its current Tifton location and was looking to not only add square footage but to explore new automation technologies to increase their productivity, and to improve their worker and customer experiences.
The new facility will replace the current facility in Tifton and become part of the company's network of eight full-service distribution centers throughout the U.S. and Canada, including additional sites in Inwood, West Virginia; Sikeston, Missouri; Hurricane, Utah; Kilgore, Texas; Post Falls, Idaho; Rome, New York; and London, Ontario.
“One of the most important commitments we fulfill is to get our customers the products they need, when they need them, and at a price that is going to help them maintain and grow their profitability,” says Boyden Moore, Orgill President and CEO. “Having an efficient, state-of-the-art distribution network is central to our ability to fulfill this commitment.”
Orgill’s investment in the new state-of-the-art facility will enhance its distribution capabilities to its network of 12,000 retailers and allow it to maintain one of the newest and most advanced distribution networks in the hardware and home improvement industry.
“We are taking advantage of every opportunity to build technology and new distribution techniques into this facility that will help us create efficiencies for both our team and our customers,” says Randy Williams, Orgill executive vice president of distribution. “The investments we are making in this facility will ultimately help us get products to our customers more efficiently.”
Orgill selected the Numina Group as the system integration partner for facility planning, sizing, layout, and technology selection and implementation. Numina Group's RDS Warehouse Execution and Control Platform was selected to manage picking, packing, and shipping for all repacked orders and manage and synchronize all material handling tasks. Numina's team is also responsible for implementing Geek+ PopPick, Goods to Person solution, Victory Voice picking, a zone route pick module, Pakt™ print and apply labeling automation, transport conveyor, and high-speed sortation.
By combining Numina Group’s RDS WES-WCS software with Geek+ PopPick and Numina’s pick, pack, and ship automation, Orgill projects that they will be able to achieve the same throughput levels with significantly less labor.
"We are honored to work with Orgill in designing a world-class automated warehouse and provide a scalable high-performance warehouse automation solution to support their business growth," said Andy Recard, Chief Operating Officer of Numina Group. "It is exciting to work with a company that embraces all the advances taking place in warehouse technology."
According to Williams, the new facility is scheduled for completion and full operation in June of 2024.
About Orgill:
Orgill, the industry’s fastest-growing hardlines distributor, was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee. Orgill serves more than 12,000 retail hardware stores, home centers, professional lumber dealers and farm stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, and in over 50 countries around the world. More information can be found at www.orgill.com.
About Numina Group
The Numina Group is a top-tier designer and integrator of warehouse automation solutions. Founded in 1986 by Dan Hanrahan and Mark Woodworth, the company offers decades of experience in warehouse design, warehouse software, material handling equipment, systems integration, and implementation services for mid to large-sized enterprises. Numina Group's Real-time Distribution System, RDS™, is a Tier 1 Warehouse Execution and Control System (WES-WCS) with an advanced order fulfillment automation module that delivers pick, pack, and ship process improvements for manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. To learn more about Numina Group, visit www.numinagroup.com
