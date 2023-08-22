Bassett Furniture - Green Brook, NJ Launches Solar Initiative with ECS Energy
Rooftop solar installed at the Green Brook store
ECS Energy has been an invaluable partner in developing this project. Adapting to new challenges in the market is important and we are proud to take the lead in adding renewable energy.”GREEN BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bassett Furniture Green Brook, becomes the first of the company’s locations to "go solar" taking another step towards energy sustainability. With the goal of further reducing their carbon footprint, owners Eric and Mitchell Sheitelman, have partnered with ECS Energy by launching a renewable energy initiative with the installation of a rooftop solar array. The 75.84 kW solar array will generate roughly 90,000 kWh per year which will offset 100% of store’s electric needs.
“We recognize that small to mid-size private businesses can take a leading role in the transition to clean energy,” said Eric Sheitelman. “It is clear that beyond reducing carbon emissions, investing in renewable energy will allow us to gain an important measure of energy independence by generating all of our annual electricity needs via our rooftop solar array.”
"ECS Energy has been an invaluable partner in developing this project. Adapting to new challenges in the market is important and we are proud to take the lead in adding renewable energy," said Mitchell Sheitelman.
“We are committed to our sustainability values and goals and are determined to do our part to preserve the environment and our planet,” emphasized Eric Sheitelman. "With the success of the Green Brook solar project, we have engaged ECS Energy to build us a second system at our Distribution Center in Union, New Jersey," said Mitch Sheitelman.
ECS Energy, established in 2007, is a NJ-based full service commercial solar contractor that designs and builds turnkey solar solutions. “We pride ourselves on educating our clients on the solar value proposition and we cater our designs to match their goals and objectives. With aggressive Federal incentives of a 30% Investment Tax Credit and accelerated depreciation benefits, coupled with an attractive NJ SREC program, we are seeing increasing demand across New Jersey for on-site solar for a variety of businesses, both large and small, public, and private. This project is yet another example of solar being within reach for businesses of all sizes,” stated Pete Ramsey, ECS Energy co-founder and partner.
The installation at Bassett Furniture Green Brook showcases ECS Energy’s extensive experience in all aspects of solar project development, including engineering, project management, coordination with the township, the State, the utility, and the customer, including installation, and operation & maintenance. “When executing our projects, we take great care in not impacting the business operations of our clients, which requires close coordination with the business owners,” Pete Ramsey added.
The solar industry has been growing rapidly with equipment becoming more economical and with it, the ability for smaller, private businesses to make a bigger impact with sustainability initiatives.
About Bassett Furniture
Bassett Furniture in Green Brook, NJ has been in business for 16 years. It is part of the Bassett Furniture group that has a long history that goes back to 1902, when furniture making was shifting from local cabinet makers to larger scale production to keep up with the growth of America. Bassett now has about 100 dedicated retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company is passionate about developing fashionable and innovative home furnishings at a great value, as well as providing exceptional customer service every step of the way. Bassett prides itself in offering custom furniture programs that make it easy to express consumers’ unique sense of style with a variety of options, including upholstery, beds, dining, home storage and home entertainment. bassettfurniture.com
About ECS Energy
ECS energy takes a total energy approach to commercial energy systems. A full-service energy company, the team has expertise in the design, engineering, and installation of solar energy systems. Formed in 2007 as a commercial solar developer ECS energy expanded into energy efficiency, demand response, energy storage solutions as well as operation and maintenance. This combination assures the greatest return on energy investments. With their team of industry leading experts, ECS energy is positioned to help commercial private and public organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit ecs-energy.com.
