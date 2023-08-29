FLYFIN AI DEBUTS CUSTOM 1099 TAX REPORT TO HELP FREELANCERS AND SOLOPRENEURS IMPROVE TAX PLANNING AND SAVINGS
Free Comprehensive Tax Report Ensures Maximum Deductions and Financial Clarity
From the onset, FlyFin's mission is to make tax filing stress-free, fast and simple. Our Custom 1099 Tax Report provides users with actionable insights at no cost to help them save more.”SAN JOSE, CA, U.S.A., August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the world's premier AI-powered tax preparation and filing service, introduced a new 1099 Tax Report customized to individual freelance and self-employed individuals. Powered by FlyFin AI, the custom report is automatically generated based on data provided by the user and emailed to users when they access FlyFin’s 1099 Tax Calculator. The free 1099 Tax Report ensures compliance with tax laws and empowers self-employed individuals with the knowledge and insights they need to make informed financial decisions and maximize their tax savings. Freelance and self-employed individuals can use their personalized 1099 Tax Report to aid in compliance, future planning and optimal financial management.
— Jaideep Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of FlyFin
Key features include:
-Customized analysis: Every report is tailored based on the user’s individual inputs, ensuring personalized, 100% accurate insights.
-Holistic breakdown: Users gain a thorough understanding of their federal, state and self-employment taxes.
-Maximum tax savings: FlyFin's AI finds every possible deduction a user is qualified to take, shining a light on both familiar and lesser-known avenues for tax savings.
-Transparency: By highlighting potential overpayments, users can reassess and adjust their tax strategies accordingly.
Inclusion of key deductions: Crucial deductions like the Qualified Business Income Deduction (QBID), standard deductions and essential business expenses are factored in automatically.
-Valuable insights: FlyFin’s custom 1099 Tax Report focuses on IRS deductions, helping users maximize their tax deductions.
"Our mission at FlyFin from the beginning has been to make tax filing stress-free, fast and simple," said Jaideep Singh, Co-founder and CEO of FlyFin. "Our Custom 1099 Tax Report provides our users with actionable insights at no cost to help them save more of their hard-earned money."
Last week, FlyFin introduced the new Qualified Business Income Deduction (QBID) Calculator. The QBID allows eligible business owners to deduct up to 20% of their qualified business income from their taxes, and FlyFin’s QBID calculator helps freelancers and self-employed individuals understand how to take maximum advantage of this significant tax deduction.
FlyFin's free 1099 Tax Report and new calculator empower self-employed people and solopreneurs to take control of their financial futures.
About FlyFin AI
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers, and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use, and affordable tax filing solution. With a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California. For more information, visit FlyFin AI.
