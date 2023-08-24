FlyFin’s AI-Powered Tax Tool Wins 2023 Smart Money Award from Real Simple Magazine
FlyFin AI Shines as the Go-To Solution for Freelancer Tax Needs
We’re honored with Real Simple's Smart Money award. The accolade underscores FlyFin’s commitment to democratize financial health for self-employed individuals, freelancers, gig workers and creators.”SAN JOSE, CA, U.S.A., August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the premier AI-powered tax preparation and filing service in the world, announced it has been named a winner in Real Simple's prestigious 2023 Smart Money Awards. FlyFin came out on top in the Career & Taxes category with its award-winning AI-powered tax engine. FlyFin leverages AI to automate the search for every possible tax deduction a taxpayer can qualify for, saving freelance and self-employed individuals time while significantly lowering their tax bills. Employing a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin's AI reduces the effort of tracking deductible expenses by 95%, while tax CPAs with a combined 100+ years' experience provide 24/7 consultation in the app and file taxes at tax time, making taxes a stress-free experience for the first time.
— Jaideep Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of FlyFin
The Smart Money Awards, hosted annually by Dotdash Meredith's REAL SIMPLE, recognizes innovative apps, tools and services that simplify personal finances, spanning all ages and stages of personal finance. REAL SIMPLE editors worked with a broad group of financial experts to assess an array of products across eight categories that debuted or were enhanced between January 2022 and May 2023. FlyFin was chosen after the judges assessed hundreds of new products and rigorously tested them to arrive at the standout personal finance products.
FlyFin AI has a unique approach leveraging artificial intelligence in tax management and financial health for the burgeoning gig and creator economy.
"We’re honored to be recognized by Real Simple's Smart Money Awards. This recognition underscores FlyFin’s commitment to democratize financial health for self-employed individuals, freelancers, gig workers and creators," said Jaideep Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of FlyFin. "This award validates our mission to use AI in unique ways to empower our users to save time and money and reduce stress in dealing with their taxes."
FlyFin's important recognition from Real Simple adds to its growing list of industry accolades and highlights the importance of AI in redefining the financial landscape. FlyFin was also the winner of the AI TechAward for Best in Consumer A.I. Technology and was the winner of a 2023 BIG Innovation Award in the Financial category.
"The fact that FlyFin stood out amidst formidable competition underscores our lead in harnessing AI from our conception. It also underlines the power of our technology and our commitment to continually improving our offerings," continued Singh. "We’re driven to make financial management more accessible and less daunting for everyone, particularly self-employed people."
FlyFin's user-friendly platform was designed to help individuals navigate the intricate world of tax filing and financial management, keeping users informed and in control of their financial health. FlyFin’s recently launched AI-powered service, AskFlyFin, simplifies the complex tax filing process, offering 24/7 tax guidance and enabling users to maximize their tax savings and financial health. The 2023 Smart Money Award recognizes the innovative approach and significant value FlyFin brings to its users and the financial technology landscape.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers, and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use, and affordable tax filing solution. With a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California. For more information, visit FlyFin AI.
