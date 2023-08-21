Uniblock and PARSIQ Announce New Integration that Unleashes Faster Web3 Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniblock is thrilled to announce a new partnership with PARSIQ, an advanced blockchain data solution. This new integration is part of Uniblock’s broader mission, as the first Unified Developer Platform for Web3, to bring together the most popular blockchain APIs and networks into one singular tool devs can use to build any Web3 project.
Today, developers run into a number of challenges while trying to build for Web3. It’s difficult to know what the right Web3 developer tools are and many of them don’t integrate or communicate with each other, slowing down the development process and creating lots of inefficiencies. The new integration will help developers using PARSIQ to sync data from different blockchains while building within Uniblock’s unified platform consisting of hundreds of Web3 APIs, SDKs, and integrations.
On the integration Per Juhlin (Head of Business Development, PARSIQ) remarks:
Our business is about technology, yes. But it’s also about people and experiences. I believe that the team over at Uniblock is exceptional and I’m happy to work with them on bringing new tools into the hands of builders to create the next Web3 unicorns.
Similarly, Kevin Callahan (CEO & Co-Founder, Uniblock) says:
Uniblock is excited to work with PARSIQ as one of our integration partners. With our combined platform and tools, developers can now focus on building for Web3 at scale, without getting caught up in the complexities of different blockchain technologies. Uniblock is looking forward to a great partnership with PARSIQ to drive forward Web3 innovation.
Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, added:
"Uniblock's partnership with PARSIQ isn’t just a step forward for both companies—it's a leap forward for the entire Web3 development community. Given Uniblock's intuitive, unified platform and PARSIQ’s advanced blockchain data capabilities, this collaboration is poised to break down barriers for developers and accelerate the pace at which transformative Web3 projects can come to life."
Learn more by visiting the Uniblock integration directory and exploring our developer docs.
About Uniblock
Uniblock is the world's first Unified Developer Platform - unifying hundreds of Web3 integrations into one toolkit that enables developers to easily build at scale.
Uniblock is on a mission to partner with the best tools available (including Alchemy, ThirdWeb, Moralis, Parsiq, QuickNode) in order to unify integrations in all Web3 categories such as DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, Tokens, On-ramp and more.
Not only does the Uniblock Unified Platform provide access to hundreds of pieces of data, but it also guarantees that developers receive the best and most correct data each and every time.
About PARSIQ
PARSIQ is a full-suite data network for building the backend of all Web3 dApps & protocols. The Tsunami API provides blockchain protocols and their clients (e.g., protocol-oriented dApps) with real-time and historical data querying abilities. Data Lake APIs allow complex data querying & filtering for any project, specifically designed and tailored for our customers’ blockchain data needs.
Supported blockchain platforms: Ethereum, Polygon, Polygon zkEVM, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Metis.
Samantha Sim
Today, developers run into a number of challenges while trying to build for Web3. It’s difficult to know what the right Web3 developer tools are and many of them don’t integrate or communicate with each other, slowing down the development process and creating lots of inefficiencies. The new integration will help developers using PARSIQ to sync data from different blockchains while building within Uniblock’s unified platform consisting of hundreds of Web3 APIs, SDKs, and integrations.
On the integration Per Juhlin (Head of Business Development, PARSIQ) remarks:
Our business is about technology, yes. But it’s also about people and experiences. I believe that the team over at Uniblock is exceptional and I’m happy to work with them on bringing new tools into the hands of builders to create the next Web3 unicorns.
Similarly, Kevin Callahan (CEO & Co-Founder, Uniblock) says:
Uniblock is excited to work with PARSIQ as one of our integration partners. With our combined platform and tools, developers can now focus on building for Web3 at scale, without getting caught up in the complexities of different blockchain technologies. Uniblock is looking forward to a great partnership with PARSIQ to drive forward Web3 innovation.
Mansoor Madhavji, Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, added:
"Uniblock's partnership with PARSIQ isn’t just a step forward for both companies—it's a leap forward for the entire Web3 development community. Given Uniblock's intuitive, unified platform and PARSIQ’s advanced blockchain data capabilities, this collaboration is poised to break down barriers for developers and accelerate the pace at which transformative Web3 projects can come to life."
Learn more by visiting the Uniblock integration directory and exploring our developer docs.
About Uniblock
Uniblock is the world's first Unified Developer Platform - unifying hundreds of Web3 integrations into one toolkit that enables developers to easily build at scale.
Uniblock is on a mission to partner with the best tools available (including Alchemy, ThirdWeb, Moralis, Parsiq, QuickNode) in order to unify integrations in all Web3 categories such as DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, Tokens, On-ramp and more.
Not only does the Uniblock Unified Platform provide access to hundreds of pieces of data, but it also guarantees that developers receive the best and most correct data each and every time.
About PARSIQ
PARSIQ is a full-suite data network for building the backend of all Web3 dApps & protocols. The Tsunami API provides blockchain protocols and their clients (e.g., protocol-oriented dApps) with real-time and historical data querying abilities. Data Lake APIs allow complex data querying & filtering for any project, specifically designed and tailored for our customers’ blockchain data needs.
Supported blockchain platforms: Ethereum, Polygon, Polygon zkEVM, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Arbitrum, and Metis.
Samantha Sim
Uniblock
+1 206-681-3007
sam.sim@uniblock.dev
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn