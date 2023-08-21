Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Howard “Rusty” Williams as Holmes County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Howard “Rusty” Williams as Holmes County Supervisor of Elections.

Howard “Rusty” Williams

Williams, of Bonifay, is a Permits Manager for the Florida Department of Transportation. He was previously elected as a Holmes County School Board Member and is the former President of the Bonifay Kiwanis Club. Williams attended Chipola College.

